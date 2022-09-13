Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, has shunned naysayers and taken to social media to flaunt her happiness

The music star and her husband have now clocked one month together as a married couple and Chinwo celebrated online

On her official page, Chinwo gushed over her man and called him the best decision she ever made after Jesus

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, has once again taken to social media to celebrate her marriage despite hot takes from naysayers.

Just recently, the music star and her husband, Blessed Uzochikwa, clocked one month together as a married couple and she celebrated it online.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the singer shared an adorable photo of herself with her man and accompanied it with a sweet message.

Mercy Chinwo and her husband are celebrating their one month wedding anniversary. Photo: @ mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

Mercy gushed over her man in her caption and noted that he was the second best decision she has ever made after Jesus Christ.

She wrote:

“I can't contain my JOY and EXCITEMENTIt's One month already with my Gee❤Forever to go.After Christ, the best decision I ever made A man filled with so much grace and truth❤ You are the Evidence that I am indeed Blessed ❤I Love Love Love you SWEET ❤”

Congratulations pour in for Mercy Chinwo and husband

A number of fans of the couple gushed over Mercy’s sweet message to her man and wished them well. Read some of their comments below:

Bouquiunstoppable:

“Already? wow. ❤️❤️”

_Babyestherrr:

“I tap into this Blessing ”

El_shining_lights:

“God did it ma ,show off congratulations.”

Bolublessing:

“This union is blessed forever much love❤️”

Lucciestreats:

“You look so good together ❤️”

Sparkleshoesandbags:

“Pepper them. This is beautiful.”

Kech__up:

“Pepper dem oo they never see anything. This Union is Blessed and filled with God's mercy ❤️”

Mercy Chinwo's husband surprises her with SUV on birthday

Mercy Chinwo proudly strutted into 31 on September 5 as a new car owner.

The newly married entertainer got the shock of her life after her husband revealed that he got her a brand new SUV.

Unable to contain her joy, Mercy held her partner as she screamed with excitement. On sighting the car decorated with red ribbon, the singer burst into tears.

