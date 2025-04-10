The Nigerian man who lost his pregnant wife after allegedly been rejected at a hospital has responded to Arise TV's Reuben Abati

In a clip, Abait was seen arguing that it is good for any man who has a pregnant woman to save money before the delivery date

The man said it was not right for Abit to conclude that he did not save any money before his wife's expected delivery date

The Nigerian man who lost his wife during labour has responded to comments made by Reuben Abati concerning the topic.

Abati spoke about the man and his wife during Arise TV's flagship program, The Morning Show.

But the man, Akinbobola Akintunde Folajimi did not like what the TV presenter said about him.

Abati had said men who have pregnant wives ought to save money pending the expected delivery date.

Respoding, Folajimi said he saved some money but what he had with him at the hospital was not up to N500,000.

He wondered if it is a crime if a man does not have N500,000 saved as an ordinary Nigeria.

He asked:

"So, is it a crime as an ordinary Nigerian if you cannot save up to N500,000 when your wife is heavily pregnant? Is that a crime?"

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng