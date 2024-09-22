American rapper, Diddy, has been trending online days after he was arrested, and some items found in his house

In the recording, Wizkid, Burna Boy and Falz were seen sharing some moment with the rapper and looking happy

The recording has sparked reactions among fans who were surprised to see some of their favourites with Diddy

Some Nigerian singers have been trending since American rapper, Sean Diddy Combs, was arrested and items were found in his house.

Legit.ng had reported that after Diddy was arrested, 1000 bottles of oil were found in his house with some raffles.

Wizkid, Burna Boy seen with Diddy before his arrest. Photo credit @burnaboygram/@diddy

Source: Instagram

In the video making the rounds, rapper Folarin Falana, better known as Falz was seen with Diddy. Falz introduced him as Oladiddy, and the American rapper gave his fans a kiss and said love.

The recording also captured Wizkid with Diddy, they were both vibing together as they also shared a fun moment.

Burna Boy hugs Diddy

Self acclaimed giant of Africa, Burna Boy, was also seen with the American rapper. In the video, the Grammy Award winner jumped on Diddy as they were both happy to see each other.

They also took pictures together as Diddy leaned on Burna boy.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of some Nigerian singers with Diddy. Here are some of the comments below:

@Daff94074134:

"See as Wizkid resemble house help."

@Samuel__szn:

"Goe abeg o why."

@stfukhaleed:

"That position don mater am."

@_Nsznn:

"We all know what the video of ur idolo would look like."

@YemiFirstson:

"Na that burna own gan gan be sus, see as he lift una odogwu like bad beesh."

@ABACUS_SWAGGER:

"The way him lift Burna my Jaw dropped."

@marvin_charles_:

"I find it weird to hug another man. Even sharing a bed with another man."

@Nomis_never:

"Wizkid couldn't even walk properly. Chai! My superstar o."

@khalid_koiki:

"This should be an eye opener for ya'll . Thats the extent to with these guys go just to be famous. I guess it's going to be clear someday."

@joelalvin0707:

"davido wey e distance himself from these people know weytin sup and normal normal na him supposed de close to diddy base on him yankee levels but my idolo nor de bender select."

@agbaman:

“See as Idolo no fit walk well."

Speed Darlington calls out Burna Boy

Speed Darlington had taken a swipe at Burna Boy's Grammy Award after Diddy was arrested and oil was found in his house.

After the American rapper was arrested, many questioned Burna Boy's Grammy win because of his relationship with Diddy.

Reacting to the news, Darlington asked how many oil Diddy used on Burna Boy before he could win the Grammy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng