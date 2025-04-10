Atalanta values Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman at approximately ₦100 billion amid growing interest

Juventus consider Lookman as a potential alternative to first target Victor Osimhen for summer rebuild

Lookman has scored 13 goals in 25 Serie A appearances and is among the league’s standout performers

Atalanta have reportedly placed a hefty €60 million (approximately ₦100 billion) price tag on Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman, as interest from several European clubs continues to grow ahead of the summer transfer window.

The move is seen as a strategy to ward off potential suitors or at least ensure the Italian club receives top value for one of their standout stars.

Ademola Lookman has emerged as a transfer target for multiple teams ahead of next summer, including Juventus and Napoli. Photo by Marco Luzzani

Source: Getty Images

Juventus, widely known as the “Old Lady” of Italian football, are believed to be one of the clubs monitoring Lookman closely.

The Bianconeri have been eyeing a major attacking revamp, and while Victor Osimhen had been their top target, complications surrounding his availability and wage demands have cooled those links.

According to Football Italia, Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, is expected to return to Italy and be sold in the summer.

However, his €70 million release clause only applies to clubs outside Italy, and his €10 million-per-season salary is reportedly more than Juventus are willing to pay.

Juventus turn attention to Lookman

This situation has caused Juventus to turn their attention toward Lookman, who has been in scintillating form this season, Football Transfers reports.

Since joining Atalanta in 2022 for around €15 million, the Super Eagles forward has flourished in Serie A under the tutelage of Gian Piero Gasperini.

According to Transfermarkt, Lookman has already netted 13 goals in 25 league appearances this campaign, establishing himself as one of the most consistent and clinical forwards in Serie A.

Atalanta, aware of the growing interest from not just Juventus but also Napoli and several Premier League clubs, is now prepared to hold out for a significant fee.

Lookman has been one of Atalanta's standout performers this season with 13 goals scored in Serie A alone. Photo by Timothy Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Reports suggest that while the club is not desperate to sell, they could sanction a move if their €60 million valuation is met.

Lookman’s red-hot form sparks transfer interest

Lookman, who was recently crowned African Footballer of the Year, has become a key figure in Atalanta’s attacking setup.

The winger’s pace, dribbling ability, and eye for goal have made the Atalanta forward a fan favourite in Bergamo and a nightmare for defenders across Italy.

With the summer transfer window approaching, all eyes will be on whether any club, including Juventus and Napoli, will be willing to meet Atalanta’s asking price.

Whether Lookman stays in Bergamo or makes a high-profile move, his stock is expected to continue to rise in European football.

EPL club indicate interest in Lookman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Manchester United are eager to sign Lookman as the Red Devils currently sit in 13th position in the Premier League standings following their defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Ruben Amorim's side plans to make changes across multiple positions, with the Super Eagles forward fitting into their plans.

The Red Devils are reportedly contemplating tempting Atalanta’s resolve with an ambitious €51 million offer for Lookman, whose current contract runs till 2026.

