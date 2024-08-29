The Big Brother Naija married couple are beginning to spice things up on the show with their recent PDAs

While the duo were busy in the kitchen, Kassia started to hit her husband's butt and ended up sliding her hands into his trouser

The video has created a lot of buzz on social media, as fans of the married couple shared hilarious comments about them

Kassia, one of the Big Brother Naija housemates, and her husband Kellyrae have been trending non-stop all week.

It is now common knowledge that the Doublekay pair, although married, went into the BIG Brother Naija house as singles to enable them to explore their full potential and commit fully to the game.

However, due to their marital status and emotional connection, they always gravitate toward each other.

In a new development, a video of Kassia and Kellyrae has emerged online and is making the rounds.

In it, the wife (Kassia) was seen dipping her right hand into her husband's trouser and 'touching him' while they were busy in the kitchen. Her husband, kellyrae, looked confused and asked if she was okay, which she laughed off. The sweet couple ended up sharing a kiss.

The above sensual moment between them has caused a buzz on social media as internet users have not stopped cackling about them.

Kassia's actions ignites comments online

@mobettohtothetop:

"The money is ovulating."

@ma.ree.yam:

"You see how kassia is playing with her husband? Very respectful, very mindful, very accepted Very denure."

@oj.medusa:

"I think everyone loves this married wholesome content fr."

@thatgirllfy:

"This is the content I signed up for."

@bigdeez_01:

"Maybe she’s ovulating o😂😂. I love them already."

@kassia_kx_backup:

"That’s not me."

@pearl_edje:

"Very wifely, very appropriate behaviour."

Kellyrae cites constant disrespect from Wanni

It's week five on the Big Brother Naija show, and the drama is getting even more intense, as there has been a regular clash of personalities.

One of the BBNaija house pairs, Doublekay, is unhappy about Wanni's constant rudeness towards Kellyrae, Kassia's husband.

According to his wife Kassia, they noticed the twins had been distant from them since the Flourish pair got evicted.

Source: Legit.ng