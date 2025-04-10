Reno Omokri has applauded the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration following the drop in petrol prices and congratulated Aliko Dangote on his 68th birthday

As petrol sells for N865, Omokri hailed the Federal Executive Council's directive to fully implement the naira-for-crude agreement with local refineries, including Dangote

He criticised politicians and media for their silence now that fuel prices have dropped, after previously faulting price hikes

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration as petrol prices crashed to N865.

Reno Omokri speaks, hails Tinubu's govt as petrol price crashes. Image of Dangote, Bill Gates and Tinubu, for illustration purposes. Photo credit: @renoomokri

Source: Twitter

Reno Omokri hails Tinubu’s economic policy

In a post shared on his X page on Thursday, April 10, Omokri took a swipe at some politicians criticizing Tinubu's government and wondered why they have suddenly gone quiet following the drop in petrol prices.

Legit.ng reported that on Wednesday, April 9, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) officially directed the complete application of the collapsed naira-for-crude agreement with local refineries.

The new order will mean that Dangote and other refineries will have to reduce prices since crude supply is now in naira.

Speaking on the development, Omokri tweeted:

"Okay, when petrol prices went up, opposition politicians and their allies TV stations, as well as their social media agent provocateurs, made such a big noise. They made it an issue in their failed protest. But now that the price has crashed to ₦865, they have suddenly gone graveyard quiet. Why?

"If you recall, I told you that the restoration of the Naira-for-Crude deal meant this price reduction would happen. The silence of these voices means that they reserve their talk for only bad news. This is why we call them Agbotikuyo.

"Nigeria shall be good in our lifetimes. Believe it with me and say an amen to seal this prayer for you and your family."

Reno Omokri tackles those criticising Tinubu over petrol price hike. Photo credit: Reno Omokri

Source: Facebook

Reno Omokri celebrates Dangote at 68

Omokri further congratulated Aliko Dangote as he clocked 68 today, April 10, 2025.

"Meanwhile, I wish Mr. Aliko Adeboye a happy sixty-eighth birthday. May God bless him. Nigerians and the world have a lot to learn from him, the man who earns the most and has boosted our economy yet has never claimed to have singlehandedly developed Lagos, unlike some who have boasted about that," Omokri said.

Read related articles here;

Dangote Refinery slashes petrol price

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Dangote Refinery has once again reduced its petrol price the petrol price at its loading gantry.

The reduction is coming less than 24 hours, it was announced that the naira crude agreement will now resume.

Anthony Chiejina, the Chief Branding and Communications Officer for Dangote Group, confirmed the new price in a chat with Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng