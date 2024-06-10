Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo was named the female African artist with the highest downloads by the music streaming platform Mdundo

The event music and telecommunication giants in attendance and was anchored by music critic Joey Akan

The business of music, especially the impact of Afrobeats on other genres of music from Africa, was also discussed

On Thursday, June 6, some African singers were celebrated and honoured during an award ceremony recognising their outstanding achievements in the African music scene, organised by Mdundo, a leading music streaming service in Africa, at The House in Lagos.

Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel won the award for their exceptional contributions as the highest-downloaded male artist in Africa. In contrast, gospel singer Mercy Chinwo was named the highest-downloaded female artist in Africa.

Other African artists who won different awards are Boy Sean, who emerged as the Highest-Growing Artist; Nura M Inuwa, who was announced as the Highest-Downloaded Hyperlocal Artist; and Bola Lawal, who was named the Best Alternative Creative Content.

Stakeholders from the music and telecommunications industries gathered at the event for a night of networking, insightful discussions, and celebration.

A panel session moderated by Joey Akan featured industry giants like singer Praiz, Luckyln Audu, Princess Okereugo, Excel Joab, Honour Aghedo, and Akachi Igboko discussing 'The Commercialization of African Music Genres and Opportunities for Brands and Artists'.

Speaking at the event, Amanda Uzoagba, Head of Licensing, West Africa, noted that the global development of Afrobeats has seen a rising interest in other genres of music from Africa. She explained further that this is an exciting time for all stakeholders in the industry.

“Earlier this year, Mdundo distributed over $1.5 million in royalties to artists and content partners. This significant payout is a testament to the successful collaboration between brands and the music industry."

Sowari Akwosionu, Head of Marketing and Partnerships, Africa, stated:

"With a staggering 35 million monthly active users on the continent, we are just starting to activate the African music consumer.”

Mercy Chinwo amasses 100m streams

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Mercy Chinwo hit 100 million song streams on Boomplay.

The gospel singer shared the exciting news with her fans and well-wishers on her social media handle.

She expressed gratitude to her fans while urging them to take her to a billion streams

