Nigerian singer Ayo Balogun, best known as Ayo Balogun, has been recently praised by South African singer Tyla, who ranked him alongside other international legends such as Michael Jackson, Rihanna, and Drake.

During an interview on The Bianca Show Tyla was asked to name her five greatest musicians of all time. Wizkid, Michael Jackson, Britney Spears, Drake, and Rihanna were among the artists cited by the "Water" hitmaker.

Tyla eulogises Wizkid Credit: @tyla, @wizkid

Source: Instagram

She elaborated by saying that Wizkid's longevity and impact in the African music industry were the reasons for her putting him on the list.

Tyla said, "My top five musical artists of all time are, obviously, Michael Jackson, Rihanna, Drake... It is always difficult to find the last one."

"There are so many, but I will say Wizkid. He has been around so long and has done so much for the culture and the genre [African music], so I definitely put him there."

Tyla's video sparks reactions online

Legit.ng gathered the buzz around the songstress' comment.

@rahliatsugar:

"Well, it is good she is paying respect to those before her. Burna FC won’t like this."

@kele_gram:

"She didn’t mention any South African artist, interesting."

@Adeleye13673967:

"Na only Nigeria people go get mind dey someone like Davido wit Wizkid."

@wil3urn:

Mention 3 things wizkid has done for the culture or gerne."

@IgwezeItse56886:

"She didn't mentioned any African artists apart from wizkid which was her last this girl nur serious."

