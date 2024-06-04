Bethesda Home and School for the Blind students in Lagos state, in a video, recited the three stanzas of the "Nigeria, We Hail Thee"

The students were seen portraying remarkable performance and spreading motivation

This is following President Bola Tinubu's decision to reinstate "Nigeria, We Hail Thee" as the national anthem

Ikeja, Lagos- The students of the Bethesda Home and School for the Blind in Lagos state recently recited the three stanzas of the "Nigeria, We Hail Thee" anthem during their morning assembly.

The school revealed this in a video shared on X on Monday, June 3, accompanied by the caption: "Monday motivation from our talented stars! Witness our remarkable students at Bethesda School for the Blind singing the national anthem, filling your week with pride and joy."

Blind students recite the reintroduced national anthem Photo credit: @Bethesda_school

As reported by Punch, this is coming on the heels of president Bola Tinubu's decision to reinstate "Nigeria, We Hail Thee" as the national anthem, replacing "Arise, O Compatriots."

As various Nigerians, including schools, have begun efforts to familiarize themselves with the old anthem, others have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction and disappointment over the move by the Tinubu-led administration.

Nigerians reacts

Some Nigerians have also reacted to the viral video via their X handle.

One Peter Ndeke said:

"Children that their leaders have failed woefully singing the national anthem passionately."

Also another X user, Ifeanyi said:

"After recitation they there’s plenty food on their table and money in their bank account."

Ezekwesili dares Tinubu, rejects new national anthem

On Wednesday, May 29, the former minister of education, Mrs Obiageli Ezekwesili, insisted that she would not revert to the old national anthem, which President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed as the country’s new anthem.

Ezekwesili who made this disclosure in a post shared on her X handle on Wednesday, noted that no one can suppress her right to dissent from what she described as an “obnoxious law” repugnant to all who are of good conscience in Nigeria.

Ezekwesili's reaction to the re-introduced national anthem was also met with several criticisms from different quarters, with some describing her response to the new anthem as treasonable.

