Cubana Chief Priest announces his upcoming album CP No Small featuring a track titled More Money, produced by Davido

The song is described as an Afro Gyration Gbedu, set to drop on April 2, 2025, promising a dance-inducing vibe

Davido’s role as executive producer ensures a classic sound, as confirmed by Cubana Chief Priest on Instagram

Nigerian socialite and businessman Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has set tongues wagging with the announcement of his debut music project.

In an Instagram reel posted on March 27, 2025, he teased a snippet of his upcoming track More Money from his album CP No Small with Davido as the executive producer. The video shows him vibing energetically to the beat, giving fans a taste of what’s to come.

Cubana Chief Priest drops new song with Davido as executive producer @cubana_chiefpriest/@davido

Source: Instagram

Captioning the post, he revealed that Afrobeats superstar Davido is the executive producer, ensuring the project hits all the right notes. “The Legend Himself Made Sure We Made A Classic,” he wrote, hyping up the collaboration.

The track More Money is branded as an Afro Gyration Gbedu—a sound rooted in Nigerian street vibes, designed to get bodies moving. Cubana Chief Priest boldly challenged fans, saying, “Make I Hear Say You No Dance,” daring anyone to resist the rhythm when it drops on April 2, 2025. The snippet already has that infectious energy Naija music lovers crave, blending heavy percussion with a groove that screams celebration.

See the post here:

Fans react to Cubana Chief Priest's gyration song

@olayimartha said:

"You just gotta love Davido mehnnn…..Man wants to see everybody win!!!❤️ From Businessman to Musician: A New Chapter"

@oasismetaverse.ng noted:

"Just have good friends the rest is history👏"

@stillkriss_ replied:

"@iammayorkun E Shock U Abi?😂 Wait For The Album🔥🔥🔥"

@youngjohnn09 commented:

"Davido too love mayourkun 😍❤️he ask him to sit beside him in his RR 🔥"

@mr.global said:

"Igbo men!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️. Leave The Doings For Us"

@ikay_kollyns said:

"Mayorkun open mouth, he no expect that entrance"

@henry_aniegboka_ noted:

"Make men top this music chart ,history will say that CP is Jack of all trade n master of all"

@marveloustechcare replied:

"If you no like CP you get allegiance with poverty"

@henry_aniegboka_ replied:

"Make men top this music chart ,history will say that CP is Jack of all trade n master of all"

@ubifranklinofficial said:

"What’s better than money, More money, I Dey hustle for my money and we be spending billi billi on a steady 🎶🎶🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@iamtrinityguy noted:

"Davido is the best in supporting people ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ 🔥🔥"

@mc_filosopher said:

Anything you put your hand into turns to gold..MAKE DEM GIVE DAH MAN CHANCE!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

@marcus_984 commented

Was hanging out with Davido in my village house for dream last night, what does it mean😢😂?

Cubana Chief Priest to drop album with Davido as executive producer @cubana_chiefpriest/@davido

Source: Instagram

