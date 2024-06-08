Kizz Daniel, Davido, and Other Nigerian Artistes Who Featured Their Wives in Their Music Videos
- Numerous Nigerian singers are known to go the extra length to prove their love for their significant other
- From buying their partners' expensive gifts to flaunting them at every given opportunity offline and online, Nigerians singers give it their all
- Legit.ng in this article lists popular Nigerian artistes that have featured the love of their lives in music videos
Davido, Kizz Daniel, and Adekunle Gold are among the favourite male musicians known for flaunting their wives on social media and at events, among other things.
To prove their love, they took it a step further by featuring their wives in their music videos.
Below is a list of popular Nigerian artistes who featured their wives in their music videos.
1. Kizz Daniel dedicates Double to wife
Vado's focus in 2024 has been more focused on his wife, MJay Anidugbe, as different videos of the lovebirds having some fun moments have repeatedly left people gushing.
Towards the end of May, Kizz Daniel dedicated his newest song, ‘Double’, to his wife.
The Fly Boy Inc. boss also dropped a music video starring his wife.
2. Davido gives Chioma Assurance
In 2018, the DMW label owner dropped a track, Assurance, dedicated to his then-girlfriend Chioma.
The song was released after Davido openly professed his love for Chioma at a club during her pre-birthday celebration.
That same year, Davido dropped a video for the hit song, featuring Chioma, who is now his wife.
3. Adekunle Gold features Simi in romantic video
AG Baby and Simi caused a buzz on social media after he starred his wife in the sensual video of his song, ‘Sinner,’ which features US star Lucky Daye.
The video, released in 2021, was received with mixed reactions. Aside from Sinner, Simi and Adekunle Gold are known to feature each other in their songs.
4. 2Baba and Annie Idibia in African Queen and Smile
The respected musician and songwriter's wife, actress Annie Idibia, was one of three vixens in the 2Baba's video for his 2004 hit song, African Queen.
They later got married in May 2012, after which 2Baba featured Annie Idibia in the music video of his song Smile, released in 2022.
5. Banky W and Adesua Etomi in Jo
In 2021, the EME label owner and actor collaborated with his wife and actress Adesua Etomi in the hit song Jo.
Aside from Jo, Banky W featured Adesua in Made For You, cementing their relationship in 2016.
6. Veterans Tunde and Wunmi Obe (T.W.O)
The admired love birds are known for their adorable music videos and are considered veterans in the music industry.
Tunde and Wunmi, who have been married for over 20 years, are famous for one of their hit songs, Mogbo Moya, released in 2006.
7. Timi Dakolo and Bisola in Iyawo Mi
Timi Dakolo's hit Iyawo, released in 2014, is considered one of Nigeria's most famous love songs.
Timi featured his wife Bisola as the vixen in the music video for the song, which was shot in Ogun state.
