Numerous Nigerian singers are known to go the extra length to prove their love for their significant other

From buying their partners' expensive gifts to flaunting them at every given opportunity offline and online, Nigerians singers give it their all

Legit.ng in this article lists popular Nigerian artistes that have featured the love of their lives in music videos

Davido, Kizz Daniel, and Adekunle Gold are among the favourite male musicians known for flaunting their wives on social media and at events, among other things.

To prove their love, they took it a step further by featuring their wives in their music videos.

Davido features Chioma in Assurance, Kizz Daniel's wife appears in Double, Adekunle Gold collaborates with Simi in Sinner. Credit: @davido @kizzdaniel @symplysimi

Source: Instagram

Below is a list of popular Nigerian artistes who featured their wives in their music videos.

1. Kizz Daniel dedicates Double to wife

Vado's focus in 2024 has been more focused on his wife, MJay Anidugbe, as different videos of the lovebirds having some fun moments have repeatedly left people gushing.

Towards the end of May, Kizz Daniel dedicated his newest song, ‘Double’, to his wife.

The Fly Boy Inc. boss also dropped a music video starring his wife.

2. Davido gives Chioma Assurance

In 2018, the DMW label owner dropped a track, Assurance, dedicated to his then-girlfriend Chioma.

The song was released after Davido openly professed his love for Chioma at a club during her pre-birthday celebration.

That same year, Davido dropped a video for the hit song, featuring Chioma, who is now his wife.

3. Adekunle Gold features Simi in romantic video

AG Baby and Simi caused a buzz on social media after he starred his wife in the sensual video of his song, ‘Sinner,’ which features US star Lucky Daye.

The video, released in 2021, was received with mixed reactions. Aside from Sinner, Simi and Adekunle Gold are known to feature each other in their songs.

4. 2Baba and Annie Idibia in African Queen and Smile

The respected musician and songwriter's wife, actress Annie Idibia, was one of three vixens in the 2Baba's video for his 2004 hit song, African Queen.

They later got married in May 2012, after which 2Baba featured Annie Idibia in the music video of his song Smile, released in 2022.

5. Banky W and Adesua Etomi in Jo

In 2021, the EME label owner and actor collaborated with his wife and actress Adesua Etomi in the hit song Jo.

Aside from Jo, Banky W featured Adesua in Made For You, cementing their relationship in 2016.

6. Veterans Tunde and Wunmi Obe (T.W.O)

The admired love birds are known for their adorable music videos and are considered veterans in the music industry.

Tunde and Wunmi, who have been married for over 20 years, are famous for one of their hit songs, Mogbo Moya, released in 2006.

7. Timi Dakolo and Bisola in Iyawo Mi

Timi Dakolo's hit Iyawo, released in 2014, is considered one of Nigeria's most famous love songs.

Timi featured his wife Bisola as the vixen in the music video for the song, which was shot in Ogun state.

Kizz Daniel and wife groove to his song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Kizz and his wife stole the hearts of fans online.

The singer posted a video of himself and his wife singing and dancing to his songs.

The romantic display left fans gushing over Kizz Daniels’ blessings in the comment section.

Reacting, a netizen said:

“I joined ur “Live” earlier hoping u were dancing with ur wife and exit as anno see ur wife on ur “Live” …… I don’t know why but there’s dis joy."

