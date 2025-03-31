Olamide couldn’t hide his excitement when he spotted Burna Boy at Rampa Lagos on the night of 30 March 2025, showing a genuine moment of joy

The two Afrobeats giants shared a warm and tight embrace that quickly went viral, capturing the hearts of fans across social media platforms

Their reunion at the event highlighted their long-standing friendship and reaffirmed their massive influence in the Nigerian music industry, particularly in Afrobeats

On the night of 30 March 2025, the vibrant city of Lagos witnessed a moment that warmed the hearts of many as two of Nigeria’s music heavyweights, Olamide and Burna Boy, reunited at Rampa Lagos.

A video capturing the encounter showed Olamide, fondly called Baddo, beaming with joy as he pulled Burna Boy into a tight embrace.

Olamide and Burna Boy at an event in Lagos. Photo Credit: @olamide/@Burnaboy

Source: Twitter

The event, set against the backdrop of a lively crowd, reminded everyone of the duo’s towering presence in the Afrobeats scene and their ability to create buzz effortlessly.

The reunion at Rampa Lagos was a special moment that went beyond a simple greeting; it was a display of brotherhood between Olamide and Burna Boy.

In the viral clip, Olamide’s excitement was palpable as he embraced Burna Boy, a gesture that spoke volumes about their relationship.

See the video here:

Fans react to Olamide & Burna Boy's viral moment

@_the_solitude_ noted:

"Bro hugged him like he just found his long-lost ATM card!"

@OvundaRoddy said:

"Baba wan kiss Burna out of excitement haha 😂 . While on the other hand Davido is visiting a Fx academy where Nigerians are getting scammed 😂😂 you see the difference between my Goat 🐐 and that rat 🐀 davido

@iam_lhaykan said:

"Lol this is beyond just greeting naw, you could see Baddo was telling him something in his ear and both were gisting about something like a joke… don’t take it too serious… they were both happy to see each other, they av been friend since ages till now…"

@Moren_Q replied:

"Shut up! Burna was so excited with the fact that Seyi Tinubu had to call Baddo for him when asked. Burna had goosebumps seeing him again."

@bigcoke4l commented:

"Why you Dey tweet like this bros, they were excited to see each other. Stop talking like burna wasn’t happy to see his friend. bros you dey sha do oh!"

@emmyooo_ said:

"Olamide fit dey use style tell am make he complete money for the ferari wey him borrow cos why he dey hold am like that🤣"

@Happychild3096 said:

"As per Burna start before am. Or Burna get money pass am. Or Burna dey more relevant?You’re too dumb Benny

@Sirbussy1 said:

Ur headline ma rubbish na burna was so excited to see baddoo

Olamide and Burna Boy having fun at an event in Lagos. Photo Credit: @olamide/@Burnaboy

Source: Twitter

Olamide responds to critic who questioned his achievements

Legit.ng previously covered a story about Olamide's response to a fan who criticized his music career.

Instead of reacting negatively, the YBNL boss prayed for the fan’s healing and sent him God’s love.

His mature response has sparked discussions online, with many netizens applauding his composure.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng