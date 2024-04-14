Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her husband, pastor Blessed, made known their plans to better the education of their younger fans

The lovebirds recently held a praise and worship programme at the University of Port Harcourt, where they volunteered to sponsor 50 students for one year

The video of the lyrical evangelist and her beau announcing their good intentions on the podium went viral online

Popular Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her clergy husband Blessed warmed the hearts of many online with their recent largesse.

The kingdom lovebirds, who recently found themselves in some sort of paternity controversy, decided to provide scholarships to 50 students at the University of Port Harcourt.

Mercy Chinwo and husband bless 50 UNIPORT students with scholarship. Credit: @mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

The duo had stormed the University of Port Harcourt for their Overwhelming Victory Concert, where they announced it.

Mercy Chinwo and Pastor Blessed took to the podium to announce that, on behalf of their son, they were awarding 50 Uniport students one-year scholarships.

“On behalf of our son, we are giving out a 1-year scholarship to 50 UNIPORT students”.

See the video below:

Source: Legit.ng