Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo has set a new achievement for herself and was duly recognised for it

This comes as Mercy Chinwo received a plaque for 100 million streams on the Boomplay streaming platform

Celebrating her achievements in a video, Chinwo appreciated her fans and urged them to take her to billion streams

Popular gospel singer Mercy Chinwo is in a celebration mood over her latest accomplishment in the music industry.

This comes as Mercy hit 100 million song streams on Boomplay as she took to her Instagram page to share the exciting news with her fans and well-wishers.

Mercy Chinwo receives plaque. Credit: @mercychinwo

In a video, Mercy also expressed gratitude to her fans while urging them to take her to billion streams

She also wrote in her caption:

“The Kingdom of God is forcefully advancing, all Glory to God. Thanks to everyone yes You for always streaming and sharing the good news about Christ. It’s an honor to celebrate this milestone 100m BoomplayGoldenclub plaque."

See the pictures, including a video she shared to celebrate her win below:

Fans congratulate Mercy Chinwo

Legit.ng captured some of the congratulatory messages, see them below:

eben_rocks:

"Congratulations my dear sister, you are blessed."

efenathan:

"Congratulations dear❤️❤️❤️ @mercychinwo."

thenaomimac:

"Congratulations sis more wines. Chei too blessed ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

jemma.oduwaiye:

"Congratulations Mama Na why your name na MM1, everything just dey M,1.8M streams on YouTube in 5 days, 100M streams on Boomplay, 3.2M IG followers, C’mon now MM1."

ibk_sings:

"See my sis, the one Abba has helped! I love eeeet."

macmillan_makeover:

"Congratulations ❤️ your grace is all I see Yayayaya ."

levixone:

"Congs my sister @mercychinwo more win #GospelMusicIsFullOfLife."

weirdmcofficial:

"Wowwww this is soooo awesome major congrats."

weyinmigagar:

"@mercychinwo Grammy awards coming through ."

mabelabiosehtherickpaul:

"We are not here to play!! As long as her confidence is in God we go dey see mind bowing testimonies for this @mercychinwo page team Mercy all d wayyyyyy. God bless u mama."

