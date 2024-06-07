Nigerian songwriter and hitmaker Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, has revealed a heart-warming story about his wife

The singer, who made social media ladies unsettled after unveiling his lovely wife, shared a lengthy detail of his music struggles from way back

He revealed how his wife paid for his very first studio session over 10 years ago when he had no money

Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, a certified Nigerian hit maker, is sharing details about his past, including his music career and the role his wife played in it.

Mjay Anidugbe was recently unveiled to the world as the singer's wife and the mother of his kids. This left a role in the hearts of his female fans, who greatly admire the singer.

However, many had no idea that Mjay was one of the secrets to the singer's music career success. Apparently, she paid N10k for his first-ever music studio session when he was broke.

"My wife's friends mocked her" - Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel's lengthy tweet about his wife revealed that her friends used to mock her. They claimed he could not sing properly.

Kizz Daniel wrote:

"Ten years ago when I started music she believed in me, I'll spend hours in the studio and she will bring me food. I remember her friends m°ck!ng her that I can't sing well. She and my brother stood by me. I'll make a post and only her and my brother will like it.

She even had to pay for my first song which was just 10k naira. Today I'll give her 100m without even thinking. Thank you Wifey."

See Kizz Daniel's post below:

Reactions trail Kizz Daniel's post

@bukkibimbo:

"Ogoooluwa he no go better for you oo."

@nwaezejacklyn:

"The guy I stayed with for raining days leave me as he get money follow another girl."

@ajclassik:

"Abeg, watin I gain? It works for some but not all....learnt the hard way."

@glandu_empire_abuja:

"Na person wey never see pepper for helping man, go give me this advice o. I don't want to hear reason with me again or go soon make am! As I hustle for my daily bread, oga go hustle too. Talking out of experience."

@gbemisolaolaleye1:

"Some people showed love, but the other party did not show love o. Do what works for you."

@ask_of_anne:

"The last appreciative man is gone chai."

@opeyemi_adefuye:

"Not all guys remember the beginning abeg."

