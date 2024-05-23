Music star Tiwa Savage has dished words of advice to her fans and colleagues through one of her songs

The singer was seen vibing her collaboration with Olamide on a song titled, Commona, one of the tracks to her movie Water & Garri

The song advises people to live within their means and not in comparison to other people or social media

Multi-award-winning singer Tiwatope Savage made headlines after she shared a video of herself dancing to her song 'Commona'.

Commona is a track off her extended play to her critically acclaimed Prime Video movie, Water & Garri, which fans have been raving about.

The song talks about fake life and features a music mogul, Olamide, as a guest star.

Tiwa Savage warns her friends about fake life in new song. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Fans gush over Tiwa's beauty

Tiwa aimed to advise her friends against living above their means. However, her fans could not help but notice her ravishing beauty.

The comment sections saw many of her fans speak about how pretty the 44-year-old looks.

Watch Tiwa's video here:

Tiwa was in the news some days ago after she expressed her love for singer Ayra Starr. The mother-of-one was on an interview when she was told that Ayra had shown great admiration for her.

She, in turn, revealed that the commas singer reminds her a lot about her younger self.

Reactions trail Tiwa's video:

Tiwatope's video has sparked many reactions from netizens. See some below:

@bibyonce:

"Wahalurrrr."

@dr_alwaysrozy:

"But you do BBL, I no even understand this fake life tinz sef."

@rizwan_mfr:

"When I said Olamide is the best you still think I’m joking? Just bring me any pattern my idolo is here to save y’all."

@call_me_little_g:

"You should’ve let us hear that olamide part finish now."

@tife_empire29:

"If you haven’t watched WATER AND GARRI you are missing a lot."

@fuadoflaygos:

"Let’s not lie, let’s not steal, you’re not a commoner."

@precious_empire97:

"Peace of mind wan wound tiwa. See as mama dey fresh."

@everythin.savage:

"I just dey look at that tattoo on her neck."

Water & Garri makes top 10 on Prime

Tiwa's Water & Garri reached the top 10 movies in 14 countries, and she was pleased.

Legit.ng previously reported that Prime Video launched the movie on Friday, May 10, 2024, following a press conference at the Livespot Entertainment Centre, Lagos.

The singer announced the movie's latest feat via Instagram and thanked her supporters.

Source: Legit.ng