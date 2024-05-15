Tiwa Savage has explained the meaning behind the title of her debut movie, Water & Garri

While speaking on a show, Tiwa Savage stated that there were different layers to the meaning of Water & Garri

The talented singer-turned-actress has continued to promote her movie, stirring reactions from fans and lovers

Afrobeats Queen Tiwa Savage's debut movie Water & Garri has continued to gain attention in and outside Nigeria.

Since its release, the movie has made the list of the top 10 movies in 14 different countries.

Tiwa Savage suggests Garri means struggles. Credit: @tiwasavage/Twitter @aisha1113

Tiwa Savage explains the meaning behind Water & Garri

During the interview, the mother of one shared the idea behind the movie Water & Garri.

Tiwa, who revealed she had conceived the movie when she was drunk in her room, said Water and Garri, considered a struggle meal in Nigeria, symbolises struggles and life.

"There are so many layers to why it was called Water & Garri. Garri by itself is very harsh, water is life and when you put them together you know life can be beautiful, mixing the unexpected things sometime can produce you something beautiful," Tiwa explained.

Slide the post below to watch a video of Tiwa Savage explaining Water & Garri, the title of her movie below:

What fans are saying about Tiwa Savage's movie

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

official_denike1:

"I only have 1 question. Is there part 2? Cos I don’t understand why mide was still present for the bike scene when he was killed by his friend."

____sheis_gem:

"Star girl."

iracheala:

"Always hot, remember your movie sugar it's still in my head."

hardestdad:

"Tiwa savage after this movie I need two things from you I want you to drop a album, we need album now, and that is going to hits the globe. I believe you're on that project I love you you're my fav."

What Tiwa Savage said about her adult tape

In another entertainment news, the singer bragged about pulling down her leaked sex tape from everyone's devices.

Her comment about using an IT expert to make the internet forget left people laughing online.

Recall that Tiwa made headlines in 2021 after her explicit bedroom tape surfaced.

