As singer Mike Ejeagha is trending for his old song Gwo Gwo Ngwo, singer KCee has warned those accusing him of not paying royalty to the nonagenarian

The Limpopo crooner shared a video of when he visited Ejeagha in his home and reminded him of when he wanted to use his song

Ejeagba was in a good mood as he welcomed KCee who gave him a white envelope as part of his compensation for using his work

Nigerian singer, Kingsley Okonkwo, aka KCee, has sent a message to the public, especially those accusing him of not settling his older colleague Pa Mike Ejeagha.

KCee says he has compensated Mike Ejeagha for using his song. Image credit: @iam_kcee, @mike_ejeagha1

Source: Instagram

According to him, he met with the veteran singer and got his consent to use his music. Also, every paperwork was made for the intellectual property.

He shared an old video of him visiting the elderly man and reminded him of their previous meeting in 2018.

Ejeagha nodded in agreement as KCee spoke. They were in the company of an elderly man and another younger man who concurred with their statement.

The Limpopo crooner also used the opportunity to announce that his album Mr Versatile will be released on Friday, July 26.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to KCee's video

Some fans of the singer have shared their opinions on his video. See some of the comments below:

@iamlyzob:

"It does not matter when you all remembered him, the important thing is that y'all remembered him while he was alive. Everybody's time is different. I'm proud of all of y'all reaching out to him or promoting his songs or helping him financially."

@onwanike:

"Whoever will use this man’s song must pay him well. No more packaging."

@iamshyner:

"Baba just won dive into the trend. It’s all good."

@nedunett:

"In everything you do always keep receipt (Journal, record, etc) e get why."

@nelson_brownofficial:

"No be everybody dey like show off. The man runs his game lowkey I’m proud of you @iam_kcee."

KCee thanks Pa Mike Ejeagha

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kcee released a new album and the singer decided to pay a visit to the musician he featured in one of the songs.

The young musician shared a video showing the moment he thanked legendary singer Pa Mike Ejeagha.

The Limpopo crooner expressed gratitude to the old musician for agreeing to feature in his album.

Source: Legit.ng