Ebuka Songs has finally shared the reason for leaving his former boss, Moses Bliss, and what he has been doing since then

In the recording, he noted that his focus now is the gospel business, and he will not involve in anything that does not advance the kingdom

The gospel singer also explained why he didn't feature in some songs that Moses Bliss and his team sang

Gospel singer, Ebuka Emmanuel Hillary, better known as Ebuka Songs, has granted an interview and shared what transpired between him and his former record label and boss, Moses Bliss.

Speaking on why he left Moses Bliss, he noted that his focus is on the kingdom business and anything that will take him away from that was what he has been trying to avoid.

Ebuka Songs speaks about Moses Bliss

In the recording, the 'I am a Solder' crooner noted that he didn't appear in some songs the man, who got married this year and his team sang because they were not his type of music.

According to him, Moses Bliss used to tell them to compose a verse for most of the songs, but he used to find it difficult to do. He tried once, but the song flopped.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to what Ebuka Songs said about Moses Bliss

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are some of the comments below:

@richardoores:

"All na show men."

@funnybruno_comedian:

"Hmmmm it’s well."

@_may2121:

"Are you sure that's the point or just don't know how to compose well or maybe you never discover the aspect you fall into sincerely Ebuka I went back to listen to your song ...what you even saying."

@madame.joy:

"How many interviews have u granted now. Cho cho cho cho! If u don leave ,leave na make we hear word na."

@lacecity_udemeekpor:

"Ebuks Ebuks. Brother be calming down because you’re giving I better pass my neighbor vibes right now. Or is he saying he doesn’t have verse for them?"Bros go say if I add chorus to that verse I don get me my own song instead of our song.Wetin concern me sef."

@onyenkazisamuel:

"Which one is kingdom business."

@itz.nikko:

"Seeing the comment now just show none of u listen to the interview."

@gordonz_strong:

"I dey laugh spiritual matter strong ooo."

@femisamuel17:

"That hair no enter kingdom o."

@babyddoryy:

"Just yesterday yesterday he came into limelight, he has started chochocho and malice in God's Kingdom, I pray you go far because this character here hmm."

