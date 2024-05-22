Nigerian singer Tems graced the renowned Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show' on Monday (May 20), where she thrilled her audience

The captivating moment had her perform a medley of her songs, her recently released single 'Love Me JeJe' and an unreleased song from her forthcoming debut album

A snippet of the singer on stage singing to the 1997 Seyi Sodimu classic received conflicting reactions from many online users

Nigerian fast-rising singer Temilade Openiyi, best known as Tems, trended on Elon Musk's X following her gorgeous appearance on Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show'.

The musical performance held on Monday, May 20, saw her perform a two-track medley of her latest single, 'Love Me JeJe,' and the unreleased song 'Born in the Wild' from her highly anticipated debut album,' Born in the Wild,' which is scheduled for release on June 7.

Tems trends following her performance at Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show. Credit: @temsbaby

With her live band and supporting vocalists in black sports jackets and matching suit pants, Tems shone brightly against the amber sunset backdrop in a glossy vanilla-white bodysuit that hugged her bubbly curves.

However, a clip of the Diva performing the 1997 Seyi Sodimu classic made the rounds online, leaving Netizens to point out their unfiltered observations about the 'Try Me' breakout star.

Watch the snippet below:

See how netizens reacted to Tems' stage performance

There were conflicting views on Tems' stage aura. While some praised her vocal artistry, others had different opinions about her rendition.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@etzsylva:

"2/10.eds to work on her stage performance though…No energy in the performance."

@Bigstan1477:

"2/10."

@___Taurean___:

"Why is she struggling to make this song a hit? There must be something else on that album na."

@DavymartinCE0:

"The song is mid hence her performance."

@chydabby055:

"What’s going on?"

@itzbasito:

"Tems album is really going to be heavily criticized by Nigerians, all these agendas being pushed right now are just preamble and trust me, it won’t have much impacts on the global reception of the album. It’s one thing to not find her music relatable but don’t say she can’t sing."

@iam_bussie:

"This sex appeal thing dey difficult for Tems. Make she ask Tiwa savage for lessons."

Tems Speaks on her journey to global recognition

The singer described her journey to the global spotlight as testimony. She talked about her journey from Lagos to becoming a well-known figure worldwide.

Delivering a prologue at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana, in the United States, on July 2, 2023, Tems said:

"You know, my life is a testimony. I guess, for those who don’t understand, I’m from Lagos, Nigeria."

