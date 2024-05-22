Toyin Abraham has reacted to the post her husband made about a movie where he acted with Zainab Bakare

The father of two had shared a sneak peek of what fans should expect from his film, which will be showing on his channel

Taking to the comment section and tagging her man and Bakare, Abraham told them to kiss well and make it real

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has caused a buzz on social media after giving her reaction to a movie posted by her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

Ajewole has shared a scene from his film and asked his fans to check it out on his channel. In the scene, he was kissing his colleague, Zainab Bakare, who acted as his wife.

Reacting to the post, the actress, who lost a pregnancy years ago, told him to kiss well and make it scene look real.

Toyin Abraham reacts to husband's kissing scene. Photo credit 2toyin_abraham@kolawoleajeyemi

Abraham tagged her husband in post

While trying to correct her husband, she tagged him to the post. She also tagged Bakare, her husband's wife in the film to the post as well.

Fans of the mother of one, who dished out martial advice recently told her that she was just jealous of what her man was doing as an actor.

See the video here:

Reactions have trailed the actress's comment about her husband movie. Here are some of the comments below:

@officialsamolatunji1:

"I like this your wife o…is she single?"

@lolade_okusanya:

"Daddy Ire, I wee teh my mummy for you but I’m available for ‘keep shut’ bribery sha. Welldone sir."

@rashidolabodeotunba:

"My actor from day 00."

@ywc_protocol:

"I was expecting this kinda comment from u hope say no be jealousy."

@oduwolekells:

"As a Doctor, I don't just like people .. but I see a true mind and Genuity plus honesty... Toyin is very lucky."

@flakky_dat:

"Iya ire no vex now for this small kiss."

@justu.tv:

"@kolawoleajeyemi no kiss pass that one oooo no fall for trap."

@fa_id_at:

"@toyin_abraham I have a cute bby boy oo, his available for acting."

@wakilatabiola90:

"@toyin_abraham is like somebody is jealous o."

@omooba_nii_mi:

"Mr kola, Mum ire said make una kiss well n make it real joor."

Source: Legit.ng