Tiwa Savage's ex-husband Teebillz is still her biggest supporter and he recently put up a post praising her

In the now deleted post, Teebillz revealed that without him and the mother of his son, no female artiste will stand the chance

The talent manager added that Tiwa Savage is the greatest of all time regardless

Tiwa Savage's ex-husband, Teebillz has sparked reactions on social media with a post about the singer.

In the now deleted post which was sighted online, Teebillz put up a photo of the mother of his son and proceeded to praise her in the caption.

Netizens react as Teebillz praises Tiwa Savage Photo credit: @tiwasavage/@teebillz323

Source: Instagram

The talent manager noted that without him and Tiwa Savage, no female artist will stand the chance.

He called on people to start the debate as the Stamina crooner is the greatest of all time regardless (GOAT).

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the post below:

Netizens react to Teebillz's post

Teebillz's post about his ex-wife got people asking if he just realised what he lost when he messed up their marriage.

Read some comments gathered below:

nkesii._:

"Baba stop going through the coroners. If you dey miss the GOAT, open mouth talk."

jen_mamush:

"It's the way he sneaked in "without me" as in na me help her career lol."

bshizzle70a:

"He let the GOAT slip through his hands though . His notes sound like ‘You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone."

kennedyexcel:

"Every year same story baba you dey miss her abi you wan make she borrow you money …"

bshizzle70a:

"You threw away the GOAT for ‘Edible Catering’ with the big bazzooms in 2016 though . Google ‘Edible Catering , Tenny Coco + TeeBillz ‘ y’all."

tosinjuls:

"In this life just make sure you’re successful. You will never be forgotten even by your h@ters."

tosinjuls:

"Baba without her we will not know you exist."

amy_wealth:

"Stop going through the corners, if you miss her just call her back and renew your vows again "

Tiwa Savage’s ex Teebillz begs Tinubu to do something about tourism

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, Tunji ‘Teebillz’ Balogun, lamented about how Ghana makes a lot of money from Afrobeats.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the talent manager complained about how Afrobeat came from Nigeria but Ghana generates billions from it in tourism on a yearly basis.

Not stopping there, Teebillz added that things needed to change as he called on Nigeria’s president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to do something about it.

Source: Legit.ng