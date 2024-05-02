Speed Darlington has shared his opinion about getting married to a rich man's daughter in one of his viral videos

In the clip, he noted that he can't get married to DJ Cuppy because he is finally well-to-do and can't be hoping for her riches

The singer also added that it is only men who are not financially buoyant that would go where they would have challenges

Controversial singer, Speed Darlington Okoye, has shared his two cents about men hustling to get married to a rich man's daughter.

According to the artist, who listed the qualities he wants in a woman, he can't do much because he is not begging to feed. He explained that it is only men who are not rich that wouldn't go after ladies such as DJ Cuppy.

Speed Darlington noted that most of such ladies have challenges, which is why they are not yet married.

Speed Darlington speaks on why he can't marry DJ Cuppy. Photo credit @cuppymusi/@speeddarlingtontv

Source: Instagram

Speed Darlington shows off his food

While giving his reason for running away from the challenges that come with getting married to a rich man's daughter, he showed off his fridge.

The artist, who called out his aunty, had two loaves of bread in his fridge. He also bought a plate of swallow with egusi soup which he was trying to keep away in the video.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Darlington. Here are some of the comments below:

@mis_sugar:

"He is very content in his own world.

@tulad_jays:

"Ontop 2 wraps of eba."

@mimiliciousgold:

"This guy na sweet soul walai."

@praisy_plaintainchipss:

"Akpi dey always talk fact."

@wholesale_wallpaper:

"So now that you are doing well ,who will now marry your Daughter since it's Wrong in your eyes. Speedy plz."

@jr09micha:

"Fact."

@mideronke:

"Men like this, run."

@kennyperfect:

"Bro just spoke facts!."

@chi.ka1985blog:

"My Presido sing Pass Wizkid."

@lekan_show:

"I am with you Akpi, Lion no Dey eat grass… Reason why I can never do sugar Mommy.. I too get pride."

@imoh_engwoh:

"But is he wrong?"

@___uc.ey:

"He’s from another planet. My Presido."

Speed Darlington joins Nasboi on his new song

Legit.ng had reported that Speed Darlington had joined Kanayo O. Kanayo on Nasboi's new song.

Sharing his new promotional material on social media. He reenacted the viral Nasir El-Rufia's challenge which went viral online last year.

In the video, each of the entertainers he brought was seen opening the door for the next person.

Source: Legit.ng