Entertainment executive and talent manager Tunji Balogun, better known as Tee Billz, gave his verdict on the three music giants in the country

The industry tycoon's observation came right after the just-concluded biggest Afrobeats festival, Afro Nation 2023, held in Portugal

Tiwa Savage's estranged husband noted that Davido and Burna Boy gave their best shots during the international concert after he was triggered by a Netizen who demanded to know about Wizkid

Tiwa Savage's ex-husband, Tunji Balogun, better known as Tee Billz, has spurred reactions among music enthusiasts as he reviews the stage artistry of the three music giants in Nigeria.

The Entertainment executive first congratulated Davido on his fantastic performance at Afro Nation 2023 in Portugal and his follow-up at DC.

Tiwa Savage's Teebillz triggers Wizkid FC as he criticises the three top music stars in Nigeria Credit: @teebillz323, @wizkid, @davido, @burnaboygram

A Netizen who came across the post asked what he thought about Wizkid's performance during the Afrobeats festival when Teebillz got triggered to inform the public how he vets the Made in Lagos crooner.

The talent manager noted that Wizkid's performances were more aesthetically pleasing than what was needed; according to him, it added little to his stage delivery.

He went on to note that Davido and Burna Boy are his best performers at the moment before slamming the inquisitive user.

"Swag isn't performance; go and tell Wizkid I said so. Burna Boy and Davido are the best at the moment," he said.

See his post below

Teebillz's statement sparks reactions online

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as Wizkid FC put the music executive under fire; see their comments below:

2019dollhoney:

"Cos Wizzy effed your wife, e pain am ."

chantelrichard_:

"You that saved your side chick contact as “edible catering” pls sit this one out ."

beccaszn:

"Wizkid will always be quiet,but you see his fans?!!! No decorum whatsoever! Zero chillz! Ever ready to troll! Once you don’t choose their fave,fight don start be that ."

teeto__olayeni:

"One thing I love about Machala is that he still won't give you that clout audience you need. No Be everybody like good thing and it is very much understandable . E don Tey wey him don enter blog,he's going everything to make a comeback ."

dwayne_sam__:

"Person chop person wife una think say the matter go just GO like that deplay… USE ME AS VIOLENCE BOTTON."

