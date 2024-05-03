Bidemi Olaoba has caused a stir with an interview he granted about the places he can minister as he shared his reason

In the clip, he stated that he can't go to some churches that burn incense again because of the experience he had in the past

According to him, he was once in a church, and the pastor was talking about allowing women see his laps

Gospel singer, Bidemi Olaoba, has received a massive reaction as a result of an interview he granted about the place he can be invited to minister.

In the viral video, he said that he cannot honor any singing invitation from some churches that burn incense again. According to him. he had certain unpleasant experience that he had to ask himself why he honored their invitation in the first place.

Olapoba shares his experience

In the viral clip, the 'Gbemi Fo' crooner said he was at a church when a pastor was talking about allowing women to see his laps.

Olaoba added that such things are uncalled for in the house of God. Not stopping there, he added that he had entered some churches that he felt a strange presence and he had to be blaming himself for going to such places.

@iamseunpapa:

"When we stop seeking validation from men. We will start getting it right."

@temitayour8:

"You can't go there but you can use their hymns and song mtchew."

@chi_amakao:

"Do we need him? No!!!"

@mc__special002:

"Na the interviewer be the unprofessional person. He needed not to ask a question that sows the seed of division. He should go and listen to his father’s friend sermon on Unity within the Christian race."

@iyiolakayode_fmjnr:

"He didn't mentioned white garment churches? Catholic church use incense too. Do all white garment churches used incense? No!!!

@raheem_emmanuel01:

"Did you people even hear what he said at all? Abi na only me dey hear amDid you not hear “SOME” did he generally call out white garment church?? Please you should listen to the full podcast Ejor."

@yiwola_xx:

"They’d rather invite this nitwit to luli than mega 9’9 , good for you people."

@joannababy306:

"It's well. I pray to God that he will not find himself in trouble one day and our church will be the solution to his problems

@olawale_ajiboye:

"But he never mentioned CCC na."

@rhykems_garment:

"@bidemiolaoba you just lost a follower you eat our pepe and oil we leave you to God my own is we leave you to olorun SBJ and orimolade."

