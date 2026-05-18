Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is set to miss the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup next June

The 18-year-old is expected to shine for La Roja at the Mundial after his performance at the 2025 UEFA Nations League

The winger missed the El Clásico after suffering a torn left hamstring during a match against Celta Vigo on April 22

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is set to miss the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup due to injury.

Spain are drawn in Group H alongside African debutants Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, and South American giants Uruguay.

The three-time La Liga winner is still recovering from a hamstring injury suffered during Barcelona’s clash against Celta de Vigo last April. The 18-year-old pulled up shortly after converting a penalty and was substituted at half-time.

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal suffers an injury ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Josep LAGO / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Spain international subsequently missed Barcelona’s away victories over Getafe and Osasuna.

Yamal also remained on the bench as the Catalans defeated Real Madrid in El Clasico at Camp Nou on May 10.

The injury ultimately ruled him out for the remainder of Barcelona’s season, and he is currently undergoing a carefully managed rehabilitation programme.

Lamine Yamal to miss World Cup opener

According to The Athletic, Lamine Yamal is unlikely to recover in time for Spain national football team’s opening 2026 FIFA World Cup match against Cape Verde national football team on June 15.

The Barcelona winger is also considered a major doubt for Spain’s second group game against Saudi Arabia on June 21, with the Spanish medical team continuing to closely monitor his recovery.

There is still no confirmed return date for the 18-year-old ahead of La Roja’s final group-stage clash against Uruguay national football team six days later.

Meanwhile, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) are reportedly working closely with Barcelona and have maintained regular contact with the player throughout his rehabilitation.

Both club and country are taking a cautious approach due to the high risk of hamstring injury recurrence, particularly for explosive wide players who depend heavily on pace and acceleration.

Yamal’s performances and injury struggles

Lamine Yamal made 45 appearances across all competitions during the 2025/26 season, his third full campaign with Barcelona’s senior team.

The Spain international played a crucial role in the club’s title-winning season, contributing 24 goals and 16 assists despite missing five matches at the start of the campaign.

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal will miss Spain's first two matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

The teenager also battled pubalgia-related groin problems earlier in the season, an issue that reportedly caused some tension between Barcelona and the Spanish national team setup.

Meanwhile, fresh concerns have also been raised about Fermin Lopez after the 23-year-old attacking midfielder suffered a metatarsal fracture during Barcelona’s 3-1 win over Real Betis at the weekend, per SportBible.

Deschamps drops Camavinga

Legit.ng earlier reported that Didier Deschamps has confirmed his final squad as France prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after narrowly missing out in the 2022 final against Argentina.

Deschamps has sparked major debate on social media following the omission of Eduardo Camavinga, Hugo Ekitike and several other notable stars from his final 26-man squad.

Source: Legit.ng