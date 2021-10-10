Popular talent manager, Teebillz, has taken to social media to share his opinion about his ex-wife, Tiwa Savage's recent revelation

Addressing people who have since messaged him about the issue, Teebillz pointed out that the singer is a great mum to their son

According to his post, parents are humans too and sometimes he makes mistakes but it doesn't affect how great of a father he is

Nigerians on social media have applauded Tunji Balogun who is better known as Teebillz for his supportive stance following his ex-wife and singer, Tiwa Savage's recent claims of being blackmailed.

Teebillz defends Tiwa Savage

In a recent post, the talent manager - who is based abroad - shared a beautiful photo of Tiwa and their son, Jamil, and accompanied it with a brief but powerful message.

Speaking to people who have since sent him messages regarding the issue, he described the singer as a great mother to their son, adding that he too makes his mistakes but it doesn't affect his skills as a father.

In his words:

"All I know is a great mother for my MiniMe….: let that sink in your head b’4 u msg me on some BS! Parents are human too….: I be on my BS too but that don’t change my Great father figure!"

Internet users applaud

His post which has garnered almost 40,000 likes had several reactions from social media users, many of whom hailed him for being supportive of the singer.

mz_pearly01:

"As it should be ❤️❤️"

djobiajent:

"And that’s on BIG TUNJI 100 ! . #ALWAYSREALEST"

nikkilaoye:

"God bless you bro ❤️"

funlolafar:

"Wisdom!!!✊✊✊"

whoisekechak:

"The kind of support we all need...no matter what."

wolves_gangg:

"GOD BLESS YOU FOR ALWAYS PROTECTING HER"

djtoyah:

"He said what he and that’s on periodtttttt ❣️❣️❣️"

tosin_omobash:

"You the real VIP,❤️❤️"

Daddy Freeze slams actress Sonia Ogiri

Just recently, actress Sonia Ogiri made a video in which she criticized Tiwa for recording an intimate moment with her lover while pointing out that there was every tendency for it to be a tool for blackmail in future.

Daddy Freeze tells Sonia Ogiri to apologize

Reacting to her video, media personality, Daddy Freeze called Ogiri out on her remarks. According to Freeze, not only was she attacking Tiwa at her point of pain but she was also judging her.

