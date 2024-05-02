Actress Nkechi Blessings' boyfriend, Xxssive, discloses his suspicion of President Bola Tinubu recruiting Wizkid to distract Nigerians from fuel scarcity and hikes

The Afrobeat musician began to throw tantrums online on Sunday, April 28, 2024, and that is all Nigerians have since spoken about

The man said in a viral video that he believes the government employed the services of the singer to deflect Nigerians from more pressing matters

Nigerian influencer, Eseoghene Obire, widely known as Xxssive, who is also in a romantic relationship with actress Nkechi Blessing shared online that the government perhaps recruited singer, Wizkid to distract Nigerians.

Nigerians began to experience a hike in fuel prices a couple of days ago, with prices rising to as high as N1,000 per liter in some parts of the country. This follows the ongoing feud between some Nigerian Afrobeat musicians.

Xxssive comes for Wizkid, Tinubu over fuel scarcity Credit: @xxssive, @wizkidnews

Source: Instagram

The viral video captures the public figure, who was recently praised by his lover, stating that most of the hardship faced by Nigerians is a result of high fuel prices.

He additionally stated that if he were told that the government engaged Wizkid to erupt and unsettle the internet, he would not doubt it.

In Xxssive's words:

"Is like President Tinubu paid Wizkid to distract Nigerians from fuel Scarcity and other hardship currently going on in Nigeria with his Fued with Davido, Fuel is now scarce and selling for N700 per litre but it’s not trending because of wizkid"

Watch video of Xxssive below:

He continued in his speech that Nigerians would rather engage in trivial issues, such as fanbase wars than focus on more important things that are directly affecting them.

See how Nigerians are reacting to the video

Legit.ng complied some reactions below:

@evve__lyn

"Wizkid is the biggest artist in Africa."

@sexybaby8264

"The day wey wizkid go get tunde time eeen this internet go scatter that day."

@ye_am_chichi

"Wizkid for president button."

@Jarkata2474

"Jesus is king."

@annishair

"Even our bloggers are part of the problem."

@worldwide_twosome

"Wizkid gang gather here."

@monte_chris001

"My dream is to meet Davido and tell him wizkid is better than him."

@mallamkabir

"this no be govt but our collective mumu.. growing up people who start protest are individuals with influence .. Lawyers, journalists, Doctors, Teachers, musicians, sportsmen, students, Labour unions, civil society etc … Today we are paying too much attention to Instagram than what concerns our well being."

@crim_som25

"Why this bushbaby dey make noise?."

@d_realsolz

"Where are the Wizkid Orphanage Fans, those orphanage wey Davido money no reach wey dey call Wizkid popsy. Una no get papa for house. "

Source: Legit.ng