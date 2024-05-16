Nigerian billionaire heiress, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy has revealed her favourite thing to do

In a Twitter post, she shared that out of the many things that she does, being a Disc Jockey is her favourite

However, she noted that her charges are super expensive, even tho she does less DJing these days

Nigerian singer and DJ, Florence Otedola, widely known as DJ Cuppy, has revealed that one of her favourite things to do is be a Disc Jockey.

Sharing her thoughts with her fans on X, the 31-year-old disclosed that of the many things she loves to do, she would choose to be a DJ over them.

DJ Cuppy declares her DJing expertise rather expensive Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

I'm so expensive - DJ Cuppy

Florence Otedola is letting her potential clients worldwide know that her skills are not to be underpriced.

In a Twitter remark, she expressed that being a DJ is her favourite thing to do, but she is super expensive.

"Out of ALL the many things I do, being a DJ is STILL my favorite! Sadly, I do perform less these days because I'm just SO expensive. My new booking rates are higher than my beats per minute", she said.

See post below;

Cuppy was recently in the news for attending a Vogue magazine event with renowned boxer Anthony Joshua. Many comments trailed their pictures together, as fans gushed about their looks.

The majority found it worthy to mention that the duo looked amazing together.

Reactions to Cuppy's post

Legit.ng compiled a list of reactions below:

@MeetSunshineMay:

"How exactly is your booking rate developed? Or do you just slam any price tag just for the fun of it? Looking at the ratings, you're still very behind when we are speaking top DJs in Nigeria. I can name 5 djs off the top without even remembering your name; point is you still have a lot of job to do as regards real impact in the DJ industry. You barely have any DJ mix topping any chart. It is important to use stats when slamming those rates next time. My wise counsel."

@AlexanderKing4L:

"You go just dey narrate wetin nobody ask you."

@D_real_Ranky:

"How do you feel without a man by ur side??"

@TheodoreBasil:

"Turn your hobby to charity . You will be more happy when you surprise people on their wedding days . You have the money to live your life . There is no much time in this life . Everybody is going."

@ugo_himself:

"Aside from performing in your family gathering, you do ever perform for a standard event before?"

@s_anshika1:

"The doors of success open only for those who have the strength to knock them."

DJ Cuppy claimed being single hurt

Nigerian disc jokey DJ Cuppy made light of her marital status recently and revealed a hilarious thing that she does.

Legit.ng reported that in her revelation, she shared that she wrote Jesus as her emergency contact when filling out some forms.

Source: Legit.ng