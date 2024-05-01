Actor Lege Miami has weighed in on the viral exchange between music stars Wizkid and Davido

Lege Miami, in a viral video, revealed he has reported the two singers and is working on settling the rift

The actor also sent a message to Davido's aide, Isreal DWM, to steer clear of the drama between his boss and Wizkid

Yoruba actor and online matchmaker Adams Kehinde, better known as Lege Miami, has reacted to the recent online drama between Afrobeats singers Ayo Balogun Wizkid and David Adeleke Davido.

Lege Miami, known for bragging about being a friend of president Bola Tinubu's son, Seyi, in a trending video online revealed he had reported the two superstars.

Lege Miami claims Seyi Tinubu expressed interest in settling Wizkid and Davido's rift. Credit: @legemiamii @wizkidayo @davido @seyitinubu

Source: Instagram

The actor claimed Seyi, who he referred to as the 'youth president' has offered to settle the rift between the music leaders.

Lege also cautioned Davido’s aide, Israel Afeare 'Israel DMW' not to get himself involved in the drama.

Speaking in Yoruba and English language, Lege said:

“Wizkid, Baba Bolu, and Davido, Baba Imade both of you need to take time. I have reported you guys to the youth president, Seyi Tinubu, he said he’ll fly to UK in three days to settle the fight. Israel (DMW) take time, you know say you be my padi. Israel No put mouth, no cause wahala. Me I dey for Davido one-on-one, I dey for Baba Bolu too.”

Watch Lege Miami's video below:

Netizens react to Lege Miami's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, as many found Lege Miami's claim hilarious. Read the comments below:

tufab:

"Lege think say na African Magic Yoruba dem dy discuss here."

abike_unique:

"Lege no get one sense like this."

lola_comfort:

"Popsy don too choke David. Make we pity them."

mr_tkool_01:

"Two of them go dey there dey laugh all of una."

tontolofabrics:

"Lege lives in his own delusi0nal world."

Lege Miami and Eniola Badmusexchange words

In another entertainment news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Lege Miami and Eniola Badmus were locked in a battle of words online.

The drama started after Lege Miami, during an interview, revealed that Eniola Badmus' current lover met her through him.

In response, Eniola called out Lege, noting that his revelation was against the confidential ethics binding to the matchmaking enterprise.

