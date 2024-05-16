Ex-Big Brother Naija former housemate, Uriel Oputa, shared a social media post directed at ladies who fail to use antiperspirants

According to the post, she said that if a lady can afford to do BBL, then she should be able to afford deodorants

She advised that ladies should take care of the internal, rather than focus on looking ravishing only on the outside

Many Nigerians and celebrities have been raving about the body odour pandemic, and Uriel Oputa has also commented.

The former BBNaija contestant shared via her Instagram page that women are going around with enhanced bodies, yet smelling offensive.

BBNaija's Uriel shames women who don't take care of their bodies Credit: @urieloputa

Source: Instagram

Stop focusing on just the physical - Uriel

The fitness enthusiast shames ladies with acquired bodies, focusing more on looking outwardly attractive.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In her remark, she stated that if they can afford to pay for plastic surgeries, they should be able to afford good deodorants.

See Uriel's post here:

Uriel, who mended fences with a colleague, Whitemoney mentioned a beautiful lady she had met but had the most repulsive odour in her body.

She wondered how such a good-looking lady would smell so badly. However, she advised that ladies should pay more attention to and detoxify their bodies.

She concluded by saying that someone with body odour can't be claiming to be a baddie.

See reactions to Uriel's post

Uriel Oputa's post has created a buzz on social media. Here are some reactions:

@chiomajvine:

"To whom it may concern please keep reposting until it gets to all the conductors in Lagos state please."

@sophie_makarri:

"Baddie wen dey smell badly."

@ogechukwu.rita:

"Some body odor can erase ur lifetime memories."

@sagittarian80:

"Deodorant can not stop Body odor, it will only make it worse. If you are battling with’Body odor’ or you want to prevent Body odor do this & thank me later. Pour 2 lids of Bleach in a bucket of water, rub Body scrub all over your body & sprinkle some Baking soda on your armpit, then bathe with the water with soap & local sponge. It works wonders!!!"

@official_dtwinz07:

"Baddie wey get body odor na Barbecue ooo."

@ricokakany7:

"Tacha fans left the comment section."

@wig_rentalsbypercy:

"I am curious, do people actually smell?"

@emjay_regal:

"Ose iwe ti wan, deodorant na won. Kosi k'a'ma gba baby."

Vee reveals she won't be hugging anyone

Meanwhile, former Big Brother Naija contestant Vee has revealed why she will not be hugging anyone from now on.

In a previous report by Legit.ng, she revealed that she would keep to herself till the prices of deodorants become more affordable.

She shared that people failed to buy them when they were cheap and definitely would not purchase them now that they are more expensive.

Source: Legit.ng