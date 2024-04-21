Nkechi Blessing has penned a long note to celebrate her lover, Xxssive ,who has been standing by her for a long time

In the note, she said that his instruction and guidance have made her a better person as he also looked out for her brand

The actress also mentioned that they did something under the rain that she knew God was pleased with

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has shown how much she loves her man Xxssive, with a post she made about him on social media.

The movie act who got some expensive Valentine's gifts from her lover thanked him for all he had been doing for her since they met. According to her, she is now a better person as her lover's instruction and guidance have worked wonders in her life.

Nkechi Blessing celebrates lover. Photo credit @nkeckiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

Blessing shares a secret

In the note, Blessing said that they did something in the rain and she was sure that God was pleased with what they did.

She shared a picture of the two of them in a loved position drenched with the rain.

Blessing shares how Xxssive supports her

The movie star, who made headline for twerking in front of a king also shared some of the things her man has done to make her a better person. She explained that he has shared so many ideas to move her brand to the next stage.

Not done, Blessing added that Xxssive always takes her issue as the most important to him.

See the post here

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Blessing about her lover. Here are some of the comments below:

@tubolayefapeculiar:

"Nkechi no dey hear word when it comes to love."

2beccaszn;

"What’s the name of this movie tho?"

@hardehadey:

"May her joy be permanent."

@freq_u:

"I think I love how she loves. She loves so boldly and unapologetically. She really loves love and owes no one an explanation how she choses to express this love!. Just an observation though."

@toiyoabasi1:

"Nkechi will stand on two things: don't date people's husbands and don't give up on love. Like she celebrates love everytime she has it. Good for her."

@t_eos:

"God Is I a sugarcane? Must be nice to love Shaaa Abi."

@hesta_alaga:

"I love them together."

@foodhub_sa:

"I’m just happy she is happy cos wetin Nkechi eye don see may ur joy be permanent."

@dr_amazingpresh:

"From a finished woman."

@bibbssecret:

"Just because you failed before doesn’t mean you won’t try again! I love her spirit and I hope she finds that love always."

Source: Legit.ng