Actress Nkechi Blessing's lover, Xxssive, has responded to Verydarkblacman after he criticized Queen Atang for marrying another man

Verydarkman had stated that the reality star was supposed to be ashamed for having a baby for a man and marrying another person

Reacting to it, Xxssive said the social media critic should shut up and allow people live their lives as he also told him to learn when to talk

Xxssive, actress Nkechi Blessing's lover seemed not satisfied with the way social media critic, Martins Vincent Otse, aka, Verydarkman has reacted to the news of Queen Atang's wedding to her husband.

Verydarkblackman had slammed Queen's husband for carrying another man's child. He accused the reality star and her husband of seeking online validation by airing their ceremony on the net.

In a new development, Xxssive also made a video to address VDM. According to him, the TikToker should know when to talk and he advised him to leave people's families alone.

Nkechi Blessing's lover blasts Verydarkman over Queen Atang. Photo credit @verdarkblackman/@queenmercyatnag/@xxssive

Source: Instagram

Xxssive says taunting VMD

The politician also mentioned that VMD has been saying he is not seeking monetary reward from social media but he locked his Facebook comment and left his Instagram comment opened.

Xxssive who celebrated Blessing recently also noted that he was trying to make money from the networking app. He taunted VDM for going about to massage the private of his fellow men.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the recording made by Blessings lover. Here are some of the comments below:

@____rhayour:

"Na Tunde ednut Dey promote d bombastic element boy."

@officialokokobioko:

"VDM started so well but has gradually derailed."

@__jessyumar_:

"If you think vdm nor get sense gather here."

@ayomi___x:

"This guy didn’t tell one lie!!! That verydarkgoat talks too much! Naso e use Cho Cho Cho sp0il mohbad’s case

@mandy__chuks:

"If you believe Verydarkman is now overdoing gather here."

@iamkingdinero1:

"He said what he said cause, no be every matter person dey put mouth , even ash@wo sometimes dey select people's customers."

@angelscake_palace:

"Very smelly mouth! Just open mouth waaaa!!!! Congratulations to Queen jare, God pass."

@___iamsandy:

"One bottle of stout for this man, somebody should find him for me."

@linaberry__:

The pidgin sweet me."

@adeolahh_

"Person wey thunder don fire am. I now dislike tunde for always posting him mtcheew."

Verydarkblackman reacts to Nasty Blaq, Queen's skit

Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkblackman had reacted after Nasty Blaq and Queen Atang made a skit.

The skit maker had uploaded a skit with the reality star talking about getting pregnant and wanting to get rid of it.

VDM blasted Nasty Blaq for trolling his colleague about a sensitive issue.

Source: Legit.ng