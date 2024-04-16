Some of Davido's 30BG fans have continued to drum support for the DMW label boss after a leaked video of him crying emerged online

The singer's fans accused rival fans, Wizkid FC and Burna Boy's Outsiders, of being the brains behind the video

Davido's fans claimed the video of the singer crying and begging was made with AI, while a picture of him kissing a model was photoshopped

Fans of Nigerian music star David Adeleke 'Davido' have refused to give up on him amid a video and picture of him with a US model which recently leaked online.

Unlike a female fan, who claimed she was tired of defending the Unavailable singer, some of his other supporters have called for Wizkid FC and Burna Boy Outsider's arrest as they claimed they were the architect behind the leaked video and picture.

Davido's 30BG claims the picture of the singer kissing a US model on the cheek was made with AI.

Source: Instagram

Some 30BG fans claimed the video of Davido crying and begging was made with Artificial Intelligence (AI). They also alleged that the viral picture of Davido kissing a US model on the cheek was made with Photoshop.

Slide the post below to see some of Davido's fans' comments about the leaked videos and pictures.

Netizens react as 30BG calls for rival fans' arrest

Read some of the reactions Legit.ng captured below:

huncho___gram:

"I love that Ai, he sabi kneel down Ai wey get respect."

ceo_owolabi':

"I don ask Ai he say if dem bring juju he go swear no be him do this one."

girllike_somi:

"I’m proud to be wizkid fc."

070cariad:

"Na only David the AI dey edit everytime?"

sexybaby8264"

"FC drop your aza peace of mind wan wound us here."

ch1.thed0n_:

"Davido is very AVAILABLE with no ASSURANCE but if you FEEL IT then e no RISKY enough. Chioma STAND STRONG you no be een DREAM GIRL."

oluwa_jaykiss:

"If not for Israel cho Cho Cho, we for win this case like this."

Davido speaks on US star he wants to work with

Meanwhile, Davido, spoke about the advancement of Afrobeats and how the US music scene has been keying into the bandwagon.

The singer stated that it used to be very important for an Afrobeat musician to have an American artist on their song, but today it is the opposite.

Davido, however, gushed about Rihanna admiring his hit song "Unavailable" and spoke about his intentions to work with her.

Source: Legit.ng