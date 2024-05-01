Nigerian music superstar Wizkid doesn't seem ready to let go of his beef with his colleague Davido anytime soon

After three days of back and forth on social media, just when it seemed like things were dying down, Wizkid fired more shades

Hours after his last tweets Wizkid dropped another bombshell as a sends a warning message to anyone who cares to listen

Renowned Nigerian music star Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, has sparked massive reactions online as he throws more shades at his haters.

After nearly 72 hours of back and forth between Wizkid and archrival Davido, the former is back online for more.

After nearly 72 hours of social media chaos, Wizkid returns with more "vawulence" as he reacts to Davido's new music challenge. Photo credit: @davido/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

In a viral post, the singer slammed all his detractors and haters, noting that no one in the music industry can match up to his skills.

Wizzy's comment comes after Davido threw down the gauntlet and asked for a face-off between them.

Davido had asked that Wizzy drop a song on Friday, and he would as well see which one performs and garners more traction.

Wizkid responds to Davido's challenge

The Starboy crooner responded to Davido's challenge, noting that he wasn't interested in such childish competition.

He also noted that he doesn't care about anyone's feelings that got hurt during the cross-fire.

After clarifying this, Wizzy praised God, noting that all he has today is because of the mercies in his life.

Here's Wizkid's latest posts:

Wizkid sends a message to his haters:

Wizkid's post stirs reactions online

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral post:

@_AsiwajuLerry:

"Farouk dun roll nonsense give this man again."

@TheMahleek:

"Wizkid don ready to cook again."

@Opresii:

"Stop cooking Wiz.. I’m on my knees."

@_AsiwajuLerry:

"Collect phone from this man and put it ontop fridge abeg."

@bigwizarrdd:

"We go again."

@Jbrandy_YBNL:

"Farouk don deliver once again."

@slay_jimmy:

"Wizkid is just having fun, Davido is taking it personally."

@honest30bgfan_:

"Wizkid don enter kitchen again, davido no gree come online since e Dey fear."

@47kasz:

"If they did, he won’t keep quiet bout it. Those one wey go don Dey shout.. slap wiz?? How??"

Wizkid describes his new kind of music

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Wizkid expressed his anger about being boxed and the kind of music he makes.

During the rant, the Nigerian singer noted that he is no longer an Afrobeats singer, revealing the type of music he now makes.

After revealing that he now makes Bollywood music, he slammed his fans, throwing abusive words at them.

Source: Legit.ng