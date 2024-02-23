Music artist Ikechukwu has stated that he has ended his marriage to his wife, Ella after two years

He said they had gone their separate ways because of irreconcilable differences and not as a result of infidelity

According to him, he tried to save the marriage but it got to a stage he couldn't take his wife;'s excesses

Former MoHits signee Ikechukwu Onunaku, professionally known as Ikechukwu, has confirmed that he has ended his marriage to Ella, his wife of two years.

The music act got married in May 2021 in a lavish traditional wedding to his better half. Speaking in an interview with Daddy Freeze, Ikechukwu said it was over between them. He noted that they didn't part ways because of infidelity.

Ikechukwu opens up about his failed marriage. Photo credit @bellanaijawedding/@official_ikechukwu

Source: Instagram

Ikechukwu says irreconcilable differences ended his marriage

The artist who claimed D'banj's mother was calling the shots while signed to MoHits added that the marriage ended because they had some differences they couldn't reconcile.

He explained that his ex-wife made him feel he was not enough for her.

Ikechukwu says he tried to keep his marriage

Ikechukwu also mentioned that he tried his best to fix the difference between himself and him but it didn't work.

According to the rapper who traded words with MoHits staff, he said when he couldn't tolerate his wife again, he had to show her his other side.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted the video where the rapper spoke about his marriage. Here are some of the comments below:

@mercy_nene01:

"You showed her your other side? What’s your own other side label it for us as you labeled hers oo."

@pi_bor:

"Why not stop at irreconcilable differences? You just had to go ahead to tarnish the woman and all you had to say for yourself was you showed her the other side of you. Lol please tell us what this other side of you is like."

@glow10000:

"Do who juju? May GOD forgive you all. This narrative is unbelievable."

@monal_ia:

"More like a divorce pandemic going on everywhere."

@adambaise02:

"My marriage will work."

@amyskitchenandtreats:

"Hiaaaaaaaaa what exactly have marriage turned into in Nigeria."

@makolam_:

"Crazy!!.. she better comes out to tell her side of the story… I’m bored I need small drama."

@sholamefun:

"Tor!"

@mamachina_academy:

"Love and light."

@anase_cleaningservices:

"Ha I still remember this marriage oo."

Ikechukwu says he is not right

Legit.ng had reported that Ikechukwu had made a cryptic post about his feelings on social media.

According to him, he wasn't feeling alright. He noted that he got several calls from people who asked him to bring down the post.

He was advised by some of the people who called him not to take his issues to social media.

Source: Legit.ng