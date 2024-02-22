Singer Khaid has said that he is willing to date a lady who is richer than he is because he will be comfortable with her

According to him, once her status does not affect her relationship and the way she sees him, he is good to go

He noted that he is not following what the world believes about happiness and money

Nigerian singer Sulaimon Shekoni Solomon better known as Khaid has stated that he can date a lady who is wealthier than him.

The singer was a guest on reality star Phyna's podcast Spill with Phyna. He was asked if he could date a richer lady. In response, he said he would rush into such kind of relationship and embrace it with his full chest.

Khaid gives condition to date richer lady

The talented act who is signed to skit maker Sydney Talker's record label however gave some conditions to date such ladies.

According to him, once the lady would not use her status in a negative way to oppress him, and once it does not affect their relationship, he was willing to embark on it.

Khaid says he is not following convention

In the video, the singer who donated millions to late Mohabd's wife said he does not believe that money doesn't buy happiness.

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to the clip of what Khaid said about relationship. Here are some of the comments below:

@big_willpower:

"Na small pikin dey do this one."

@wf_rabeel:

"Khaid was the only one comfortable at @spillwithphyna he relax and feel at home bruvvv."

@chychyokekenwadavid:

"Phyna is a very beautiful girl with good hrt luv u baby girl."

@chychyokekenwadavid:

"I luv this episode luv u phyna no worry ur own right man will locate u soon this year Amen."

@dare.photos:

"I loved this episode! It was so beautiful to watch two people talk about love, share experiences about love you know! "

@dare.photos:

"Lesson from this podcast: love is beautiful if you and your partner have understanding! Understanding is key in all things, most especially love!"

@melanieempress:

"Like how can I be datin a guy that I can’t share my problems with then what are we doing."

@dare.photos:

"Another lesson: love is very much give and take, you can’t be the only one giving and you also cannot be the only one taking, it has to be equal and opposite between the two parties involved."

@aniebietumoh55:

"Facts."

@princess__princewill:

"That’s nice. But how about from your own end."

