Popular Nigerian rapper and actor Ikechukwu has now opened up on his time in the Mo Hitz record label

During a chat with Daddy Freeze, the music star recounted how he used to book shows of N1 million to N2 million, but Dbanj would only give him N50k

Ikechukwu also revealed that Dbanj’s mother used to make decisions for the label, among other things

Popular Nigerian rapper and actor, Ikechukwu Onunaku has finally spilled the tea on his time under the MoHits records.

The music star was recently a guest on media personality Daddy Freeze’s Instagram live show when he explained how he was cheated of his pay by one of the label owners, Dapo Oyebanjo, aka Dbanj.

According to Ikechukwu, he would get booked for shows, and the money would be paid to Dbanj, but the Kokomaster would pay him only N50k out of his fee like he was being done a favour.

The rapper explained further that at the time, he used to get gigs of about N1 million to N2 million, but he was only paid a meagre amount.

The rapper-turned-actor also stated that his pay was later reviewed and increased to N150,000 after DBanj’s mother made a decision about it.

In his words:

“When we used to go on the road, dem go pay Banga money, Banga go do like say e dey do me favour, him go give me N50k, back then I used to book like N1.5m, N1m, N2m. He increased it one time after we don fight, he increase am say ‘e talk to mummy, we go increase am to N150k’.”

How Dbanj’s mum made decisions for MoHits

Ikechukwu also made it known to Daddy Freeze that MoHits was primarily run by Dbanj’s mother. According to him, no decision was made without Bangalee’s mother giving the go-ahead.

He said:

“Mummy is Dbanj’s mum, she was part of the record label spiritually. Ask Don Jazzy, dem no dey make decisions without momsi giving the okay for a very long time.”

Ikechukwu also shut down claims that he and DBanj got into fisticuffs. According to him, that never happened.

See the video below:

Reactions as Ikechukwu speaks on Dbanj and MoHits

Ikechukwu’s claims about his time at Dbanj’s MoHits records and how he was paid peanuts sparked an online discussion. Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

aviationtrail:

“All these OGs are really eff up. Why are you exposing each other in your old age? Omo depression is real oh try get money till old age so you won't be a nuisance

olu_flex:

“Ripping don tey for industry .”

rashidah_rushbaby:

“Year of revelation .”

kinzlymonye:

“Ikechukwu you lied on this one. I witnessed you punching on Dbanj in the face years ago at Rehab club in V/island.”

Ugonnwa_:

“That hypeman that married his sister was right then, saying their mum takes decisions even in his marriage.”

official_femikin:

“You didn’t say his mum was the one financing the record label, this is why it’s difficult for people to open record labels these days. Right from the UK Dbanj mum was using her money to finance them all. Ingrate mchewww.”

celeb_unlock:

“Out of 100 people that has come across Dbanj, 76 got nothing but bad and terrible experience.”

pink.lips.balm:

“But the mother used he money to promote the label and the artists na.. what do you expect.. will you put your money somewhere and look away.”

sunkanmi_omobolanle:

“Be like na OG season we Dey o everybody just Dey soro soke .”

stylz_clothings:

“Most rich people are users… na why dem Dey get richer.”

Pitakwa1:

“God bless Portable. Being vocal is the key. I no dey loud, but I never see person wey go fit intimidate me. If being loud like Portable will save you, please be loud.”

_neitalee:

“One thing I know age does to you is that you genuinely no longer care what could happen! You are more than ready to say it as it is, and dammn whatever! May God help us all.”

mcojb:

“Na who tag this year "No gree for anybody" bcos na February we dey and una don scatter everywhere already .”

Zikmafi:

“Many things don happen behind closed doors for this music industry Ooo, Some artist don hear wiiin... That's why Portable no dey gree for anybody.”

