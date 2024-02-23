Popular Nigerian rapper Ikechukwu’s drama with MoHits and Dbanj has taken a new turn on social media

Shortly after the music star spoke on his treatment while on the record label, an ex-MoHits staff tackled him online

Ikechukwu ended up exchanging words with the defunct label’s staff and Nigerians took sides on social media

Popular Nigerian rapper Ikechukwu Onunaku is back in the news over his drama with DBanj and his defunct label, MoHits Records.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Ikechukwu was a guest on Daddy Freeze’s IG Live show when he revealed the meagre amount Dbanj paid him while on the label among other things.

Ikechukwu slams MoHits staff following drama with Dbanj. Photos: @official_ikechukwu, @iambangalee

Shortly after Ikechukwu’s claims went viral, an ex-MoHits Records staff, Nana Abe, was spotted sharing his thoughts in Daddy Freeze’s comment section.

He rubbished Ikechukwu’s claims by listing some of the benefits the rapper enjoyed while he was associated with the label. Abe suggested that MoHits bought Ikechukwu his first Range Rover and also paid his rent for years despite the rapper not being signed to MoHits.

Explaining further, the ex-MoHits staff claimed that Ikechukwu was only a friend of the label who got entitled and that he enjoyed even more benefits than the musicians signed on the label. He also added that the rapper tried to fight Dbanj and they were not having it, so he was sent packing.

In his words:

“@daddyfreeze pls ask Ikechukwu who bought him his first Range Rover, and paid his house rent for years, Ikechukwu was never signed to Mohits and never deserved to be paid, he was just a mutual friend with entitlement. All Ikechukwu hits were done by Mohits Artists Wande Coal, D’Prince, and Dr Sid… Ikechukwu even enjoyed more facilities more than Mohit Artist.. baba the story long and yes ikechukwu wanted to fight Dbanj but we didn’t allow that, we had to chase him out of d house.”

Ikechukwu responds

Shortly after Nana Abe dropped his comment on Daddy Freeze’s post, Ikechukwu made sure to respond. The rapper denied claims that MoHits bought him a Range Rover and he went on to mention who he got it from.

The music star also denied claims of the label paying his rent and stated that he was living in his father’s house in Lekki at the time. According to Ikechukwu, Nana should recall the time he started to slap his own face to prevent himself from beating them up.

He wrote:

“Nana I paid for my Range Rover from Charles Akpuruka. I never had rent cos I lived in my father's house in Lekki. And Nana I didn't get chased out of the house. All of u Para when I slap myself t times for all u noggas in the room cos I didn't want to beat the shiIt outta all of u. Stop it Nana u know better.”

See a screenshot of their exchange below:

Netizens react as Ikechukwu tackles MoHits staff

The exchange between Ikechukwu and Nana Abe of MoHits amid the drama involving Dbanj left many Nigerians dissecting their stories and taking sides. Read some of their comments below:

laurettaegboh:

“But what is the point of opening these wounds ?? This is an incident that happened decades ago. We are in 2024 now! C'mon nah ...we have other pressing issues. This is so unnecessary!!!”

demolar9:

“He bought Range from 50k payment per show.”

opecole:

“The one way to scatter everything na if Don Jazzy spills what happened between him and D’banj that led to their break up.”

kamsy_ikechiukwu:

“For too many people to talk bad about Dbaj, That is to say, he's a very bad person Because in every lie there's always a truth even Tonto Dikeh said bad about him and so many other people.”

zeelinsky__:

“I believe Ikechukwu,he mentioned he lived in his father's house at sch age and then mentioned the person he paid his Range Rover money to. So plz dear Nana tell us or mention the person wey pay for his rent .”

rasheedofnaija:

“Why is it that everyone is talking about D’banj like this? Never heard of where anyone talk something bad about Don Jazzy, Wande Coal, and all… But D’banj!”

soloblinkz:

“Na daddy freeze go scatter this country last last.”

irishsommie1:

“I like as people are letting things out of their chests….not minding whose ox is gored. Love to see it.”

opecole:

“Nobody ever takes accountability, everyone says the other is lying but last last they know the truth amongst themselves.”

Mr Real calls out Dbanj, Mr. Eazi

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian street-pop artist Okafor Uchenna Victor, better known as Mr Real, set social media on fire after a clip of him calling out his former record label boss, D'banj and colleague, Mr Eazi, went viral.

Mr. Real was on the popular podcast Terms and Condition, where he spoke about his time with D'banj and his experience working with Mr. Eazi.

During the chat, Real revealed that he was defrauded and wasn't paid for his work on the popular song Overload.

Source: Legit.ng