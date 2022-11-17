Popular Nigerian rapper, Ikechukwu, has caused a stir on social media after he opened up on how he is faring

Taking to social media via his official Instagram page, the music star admitted to not being alright

According to him, he got a number of calls from people telling him to take down the personal post and it got netizens talking

Popular Nigerian rapper, Ikechukwu, got many netizens talking after he shared an emotional post on how he is faring on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the socialite made it known that he isn’t in a good place.

Fans show concern for rapper Ikechukwu as he reveals he is not alright. Photos: @official_ikechukwu

Source: Instagram

According to Ikechukwu:

"I am not alright ”.

Not stopping there, the rapper explained in a now deleted caption that he got a lot of messages over his post, telling him to delete it and not put private matters online.

Ikechukwu then went ahead to explain how people ask their friends how they are but they are not really interested in knowing.

In his words:

“Now if u know how many messages I have received telling me to delete, stop putting private matters out there, u go weak.

Are u ok my friend? No dont tell us o pls, keep it to urself”.

In his new caption the rapper wrote:

“@donjazzy @johnnydrille @premiercoolng Shey u wan know. Oya na I don tell you

After una go say na joke. As @etimeffiong Don ask I don answer. Mbok”

See his post below:

Netizens react as Ikechukwu reveals he is not alright

A number of social media users showed concern for the rapper and even bashed those who tried to shut down his feelings. Read some comments below:

_deagram:

"The courage he took to share this shouldn’t be taken for granted. It’s well."

___jay_bee:

"I'm coming from a lot, passing through a lot and going through a lot. Las las everyone go dey alright in their own way. Love and light always fam."

xinndyhairz:

"Please his friends should reach out to him."

twinnetp:

"But while will people silence others for speaking out when they are not fine? It's wickedness. Allow people to speak out so they can get help and stay alive. "

tberry14:

"It’s always better to speak out, don’t mind world people .And it’s those ones that would never show concern ‍♀️."

ikemeamara:

"This is a very sensitive period be kind to people."

nellynells__:

"Everyone is going through a lot."

iam_goodnessusman:

"So this is where am confused about some humans. When people commit sui*cide we say, they should have spoken up and ask for help. Now he is speaking up, some are saying he should keep silent. Seriously, is that not witchcraft? Why are you guys this ? Someone has courage to speak up and ask for help, if you can't help him let others help him not shutting him down."

