Tems and her manager Muyiwa Awoniyi have confronted an American producer ATL Jacob over the sampling of a song

ATL Jacob has granted an interview where he said that Tems resisted her sampling on Drake's song

Tems and Awoniyi called out Jacob on social media and told him that he was lying about the whole issue

All is not well between Temilade Openiyi, better known as Tems, her manager Muyiwa Awoniyi, and American producer ATL Jacob.

The three have taken their fight to social media and the singer and her manager have accused Jacobs of lying about the sampling of a song.

Tems and manager drag American producer ATL Jacob. Photo credit @donawon

Source: Instagram

Jacob had granted an interview in a podcast where he said that the Grammy award winner didn't want to clear the sampling of her song in Drake and Future's song which had won the Grammy.

Jacob claimed that Drake had to call Tems before she agreed.

Tems and the manager accuse Jacob of lying

In the chat that surfaced online, Tems and Awoniyi accused Jacob of lying about the whole issue.

Awoniyi said it was a lie that they didn't want to clear the sampling and Jacobs also lied that Drake had to called the self acclaimed best Nigerian female singer to persuade her to clear the song.

ATL Jacob says he will give $100,000 if they ever find him speaking negatively about Terms

In his response, Jacob stated that he would give Tems $100,000 if they could find anywhere he said anything negative about Tems.

Tems also replied that she would give him $ 1 million and accused him of lying.

See their post here:

Fans react to the exchange between Tems, her manager and ATL Jacob

Reactions have trailed the exchange of word between the three. Here are some of the comments below:

@JoyMart14:

"He is a liar then."

@AbdulzeecoO:

"Y'all what the motto again?"

@realtimmywrld

"Tems no gree for anybody. we Nigerians are heavily behind you."

@_bigthelmz:

"Send me d one million , i will report him to Nicki Minaj."

@flowzpam:

"No gree for am. While we're here, Pleaseeee repost my pencil drawing."

@Riley__Senpai:

"I love this side of you Temilade."

@icymauh:

"Lmfaoo the sarcasm."

@mayor_marthins:

"When are you dropping another mid music?"

@Kellyceeee:

"Bro you can’t afford to be salty over a comment like that. She just said she didn’t even know Drake was on the song.. Or are you saying Future reached her directly and she NO?"

Source: Legit.ng