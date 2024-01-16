Fashion model Kimmy K is not happy with Davido and she has aired her view about his behaviour toward Tiwa savage

She said that she likes the singer but he has been hiding under this wealth to behave negatively towards people

The model added that the chat between the two former besties shouldn't have made it to the public space

Popular fashion model Kimmy K has given her two cents in the ongoing feud between David Adeleke better known as Davido and his former bestie, Tiwa Savage.

Legit.ng had reported that the two had unfollowed each other over an unresolved issue. They have since been dragging each other publicly.

In the new episode of Pulse Hot Takes, the influencer gave her opinion about the rift between the two singers.

According to her, the Grammy nominee is one of the singers she loves but she has to be real and call a spade a spade.

Kimmy K said that Davido has been hiding under his wealth to perpetrate bad behaviour. She added that the situation between the two of them shouldn't have made it to social media.

Kimmy K says Davido shouldn't have escalated the matter

In the recording, Kimmy K stated that Davido should have used a better and calm approach in his fight with Savage.

She added that people don't call out Davido's bad behaviour because he does give away and he also has a lot of vibes.

See the video here:

Fans react to what Kimmy K said about Davido

Reactions have trailed what the fashion model said about Davido. Here are some of the comments below:

@mactonymore:

"Very true."

@elegbete1:

"That's my girl."

@dogopatrick:

"Was she not the one that took it to the internet?"

@blessingswealth:

"Why do I get irritated when I see dirty sunglasses screens."

@teewaiabod1:

"She is right make we forget say we love davido."

@chubbitee:

"She spoke well ."

@ayoadeenoch:

"See so many people insulting someone speaking the honest truth about a situation. This is why we are where we are today in Nigeria! Someone is stating facts, you are there bashing the person. You all like being oppressed."

@bianca___gina62:

"Talk wetin you know oh, with your eye Glass."

@officialabelpraize1:

"One day una go start podcast inside studio and end it inside police net abi Army Barack."

