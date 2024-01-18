A recent interview granted by Nigerian Grammy-award-winning artist Tems has got people talking online

Tems was recently on Beat 99.9 FM, where she spoke about her love life and revealed that one Nigerian artist she would love to work with

The Afrosoul singer revealed during the interview why she would love to work with Asake and what she thinks of him

Renowned Nigerian singer and songwriter Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems, was recently in Lagos, where she had an interview with Beats 99.9 FM.

During the interview, Tems spoke about several things that have sparked the attention of many netizens.

Singer Tems recently shared her thoughts about Asake and why she loves him. Photo credit: @asakemusic/@temsbaby

Source: Instagram

Tems also hinted during the interview that she's now in a relationship. This is coming months after she went online to debunk reports that she was dating her manager, Demola.

"I would love to work with Asake" - Tems reveals

During her interview with The Beats, the Afrobeats Grammy award winner was asked which Nigerian artist she would love to work with.

She responded that Afro-fusion artist Asake was the artist she would love to work with.

Tems had great things to say about Asake, noting that from his videos, it is undeniable that he is a very artistic personality, and she would love to produce one of his videos.

Watch Tems' interview with the Beats 99.9 below:

Tems reveals the kind of man she wants in her life

Earlier, Legit.ng shared a report about Nigerian singer Tems after clips from her interview with PowerHouseNYC went viral.

During the interview, Tems shared with her fans the type of man she wants and why only this type of man can complete her.

In the viral clip, Tems said she only dates smart men as she doesn't want a person she can easily manipulate.

