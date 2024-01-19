Hilda Baci has showed off the moment she hosted Greek Nigerian basketballer, Giannis Antetokounmpo and his mother

In the video, the chef made a series of meals and soups that the sport man his guests enjoyed

Baci called it a Nigerian feast as she noted that all the officials that came with them had a great experience

Foremost chef Hilda Baci has expressed how happy she was to have hosted Greek Nigerian Basketballer Giannis Antetokounmpo and his mother to a sumptuous meal.

The former Guinness World record holder shared some of the happy moments that were captured in a video with her fans.

She captioned the post as a great experience.

Hilda Baci hosts basketballer Antetokounmpo. Photo credit @hildabaci

Source: Instagram

Hilda Baci says cooking is in her DNA

As part of the caption for the recording, Baci who unveiled her mother's triplets a few weeks ago said that cooking was in her DNA.

She shared how the officials who came with the sports man also enjoyed the meal she prepared for them.

Baci makes different dishes for her guests

In the recording, Hilda Baci was seen making different delicacies including jollof rice, egusi, and ogbono soup which were neatly served in white bowls and placed on the table.

See the video here:

Fans react to the clip made by Hilda Baci

Netizens have reacted to the video made by the chef. Here are some do the comments below:

@officialbiggjoshblog.ng:

"When will I taste your food ?:

@prettyrahimatou1990:

"Why do I feel like they look good together."

@djcrymez:

"NBA champ x Guinness World Record Holder."

@igharoprecious:

"If I was asked who makes me keep pushing hard5 @hildabaci."

@glamplus18:

"It's how Hilda constantly maintains beauty for me , even why in the kitchen ."

@mummysteddy:

"Hilda really has the best PR team. The fact that after being a Guinness world record breaker, her team has never relented . They have steadily been working and making her really a force to reckon with . This is big. Congrats to her and may she continue winning. She and her baby/child like character.'

@diaga__:

"Thank you for hosting a king. You did a good job."

@therealfemi:

"So nice!! Please any of the feast left?"

@kenzy.udosen:

"Food that was cooked with Aquafina. Ha! Luxury down to the very core!."

@krismaart:

"That food go sweet die."

@sweetestdamsel:

"Cooking is our thing, so much joy. Welldone world breaker."

@nnvmdiobi:

"Sensational something huuuuugee is finally a person."

Hilda Baci shows off Guinness World Record certificate

Legit.ng had reported that Hilda Baci had gotten her Guinness World Record certificate.

The chef shared a photo of how she proudly held the certificate after the box containing the official plaque was sent to her.

Fans took to the comment section to congratulate the cook who had staged a cook-a-thon for several hours and days.

