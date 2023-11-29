Internationally famous Nigerian singer Tems has sparked a massive conversation online with her recent comments during a recent interview

The Afrobeat queen, during her chat with Radio 10, declared herself the best female singer in Nigeria

Tems went on to note why she thinks so highly of herself and doesn't mind if there are other female singers with better voices and ranges than her

Nigerian singer and Grammy award winner Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems, has stirred emotions online with some comments she recently shared during a podcast interview with Angie Martinez.

During the interview, Tems explained why she was the very best she could be. The Afrobeat queen noted that she was the best female singer in Nigeria at the moment, and no one was strong enough to dislodge her from the throne.

She, however, conceded that there might be other female singers with better voices, tones and range, but no one can be her.

Tems shares are biggest motivating factor

During the interview, the renowned Afrobeat singer shared that she would not naturally set goals to rule or dominate the world. Instead, she's more about ruling her kingdom.

Tems also revealed during the conversation that she doesn't subscribe to the law of the world; instead, she subscribes to the "Law of Grace."

Watch Tems' interview below:

See the reactions that Tems' interview stirred

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Tems's interview:

@skulridongee:

"Tems don high for the podcast."

@djslido:

"Tems ara sangba ibi idie koja."

@eronzval360:

"You Dey sing worldly music, you say you nor subscribe to the law of the world."

@betty.becca_:

"Grace personified."

@e_dagz_official:

"Rugged cappings. What’s real success it’s impacting your world with world with the uniqueness of your personality… it’s your world . Take charge. But terms I no reach advice you.."

@mentor__lii:

"If nah Odumodu or spyro them ask this question dang it!"

@y__super:

"Law of Grace."

@big7record:

"Honestly nah only one she dey and nah only one any body else dey."

@976massive:

"She’s right though."

@gifted_spec:

"Our ENDOWED BABY."

