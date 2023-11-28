Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, recently shared a gripping account of her escapades

Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has narrated the one time she endangered her life.

In a viral video sighted by Legit.ng on TikTok, the Higher hitmaker spoke about the risky adventure, immense excitement, and anxiety.

The artist spoke heartily about her skydiving experience in the company of her cousins, who were the ones who convinced her to join them.

At first, she was enthusiastic about the opportunity to skydive; however, her mood changed when they were suspended in the air.

Tems acknowledged that, despite her initial fright, the experience ended up being thrilling and spoke about the chances of doing it for the second time.

Tems Speaks on her journey to global recognition

The Grammy award-winning Afrobeats star described her journey to the global spotlight as testimony.

She talked about her journey from Lagos to becoming a well-known figure worldwide.

Delivering a prologue at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana, in the United States, on July 2, 2023, Tems said

: "You know, my life is a testimony. I guess, for those who don’t understand, I’m from Lagos, Nigeria."

