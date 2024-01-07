Portable has called out Unique Motor boss Adebiyi Saheed Adesina over his Brabus G wagon

The singer who is an ambassador of the automobile company was given the jeep as part of the perks of influencing for them

He had an accident with it and Unique Motors collected the jeep and claimed to have sold it but Portable saw it in Adesina's garage

Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile better known as Portable has made a video to address his issue with the owner of Unique Motor, Adebiyi Adesina.

The singer was made an ambassador for the brand about two years ago. He bought a Brabus G wagon from them which he is yet to fully pay for it. Unfortunately for him, he had an accident with it last year.

Portable calls out Unique Motor boss over Brabus G wagon. Photo credit @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The jeep was later collected from him and Adesina claimed to have sold it. However, Portable saw it when he went to the auto dealer's house and he started calling him out.

According to Dr Zeh Nation's boss, he didn't beg for a free car as he has been paying for the jeep. He faulted Adesina for claiming to have sold the jeep whereas he kept it in his garage.

Portable said that he is still in possession of the documents of the automobile.

Portable threatens to take an ambassadorial deal from another car dealer

In the video, the 'Zazu' crooner claimed that he would take an ambassadorial deal from another automobile company. He added that people should not talk if he takes such a step as he has been trying to settle his rift with Adesina.

The singer further complained that Adesina had terminated his contract, and took his jeep despite the huge amount he had paid for the whip.

Portable says if a door closes, three more will open

Not satisfied with all he had said, Portable added that if a door should close now, three more doors would soon open for him.

He advised his fans not to trust anyone because they can use their downfall to scam them while still pretending to be their helper.

The call-out came a few weeks after Portable bought a new whip worth N30million to taunt the auto dealer.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video made by Portable

Reactions have trailed the video made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@bankywe2:

"Portable go soon eat breakfast, since he believe he can spoil people names... Naso all of them go strip am."

@iamchazz1:

"Why he can not report to the police his downgrade his self online too much."

@the_imoleayo:

"Portable lawyer."

@rujukemzy:

"Trust portable him no go gree for anybody."

@ayubagodabeg:

"Lol normally fight for your right."

@sulaimonraimotaina1987:

"So with all his mouth he no fit scatter dat place everybody around him no talk Sense to him not even those calling dem selves his wife."

@tobadavidd':

"Bros calm down, the other party was right. They have written agreement. You all know Portable, see how calm and peaceful he was talking over there in the video, if he was right on this, the weyree scenario he will create will be too much. That serves him right."

@aremuolugbenga:

"Well, I don't know the contractual agreement, but if he has made some payment on the car, he deserves to be notified of whatever breech of agreement he has incurred before they sell the car. What is right is right. It's portable today , it might be you tomorrow. Just think about it."

@hardejhoke2086:

"Himself too talk abeg ,make our mouth no send helper away."

@ola_of_gwarimpa:

"You already supported mediocrities since 2024."

Portable calls out Odumodu Blvck

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had called out one of his colleagues, Odumodu Blvck. He claimed that the rapper should not be given the title of the best rapper in Abuja.

He questioned why the rapper should be given such a title and recalled how he performed better than him a few years ago.

Portable said he rapped in Yoruba at a singing competition so he deserves the title.

