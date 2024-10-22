Meta has new features for WhatsApp, available for Android and iOS phone users worldwide, including Nigeria

This latest update will help users manage the camera and video calls and also new features on reacting to status, among others

WhatsApp is one of the most popular global mobile messenger apps, and Nigerians are top users

Meta, WhatsApp's parent company, has rolled out new features for Android and iPhone users as it continues to push to make the messaging app more personal and interesting.

In its latest October feature rollout, the new update, called Camera Effects, will enable users to manage effects for the camera and video calls through an updated privacy feature.

Some of the effects make interactions more expressive and personalized, as they can dynamically respond to facial expressions, hand gestures, and movements.

This feature can be toggled on or off based on user preferences, offering flexibility in applying these effects.

Users can simply disable these effects if they want to maintain a more professional or standard appearance during calls.

Other new features on WhatsApp include:

Status tagging/mentions

This feature gives users the ability to directly tag a contact to view a status.

Share statuses

Users can now share someone’s status directly with their own status or with a contact.

Reacting to status

Users can now react to status by sampling tapping that heart emoji if there is no need to comment.

Other updates include"

Events in communities

Picture-in-Picture video and speed adjustment

Communities’ group visibility and ownership transfer

How to get the latest features

To get the latest features, here is what to do:

Go to the App Store (for iOS) or Google Play Store (for Android).

Search for WhatsApp and click on update if you see an available update.

Once updated, open the app.

If any of the features are not showing and you need them, you can choose to opt into the beta version. Although it has its downsides, it will work just like the stable version.

WhatsApp releases channel features for broadcast messages

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that WhatsApp and Instagram rolled out a broadcast-based messaging feature called Channels as it experiments with giving more conversational avenues to its users.

The company aims to monetise the feature in the future, and also admin phone numbers will not be visible on the channels.

Channels will appear on the new WhatsApp feature in a new tab called Updates.

