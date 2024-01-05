Portable Zazu has shared a motivational post hours after he took acquisition of a new 2021 Lexus

The Zeh Nation label boss shared different views of his new whip, including the interior, on his page

Many of the singer's fans and wellwishers have since taken to his comment section to pen congratulatory messages to him

It is a moment of celebration for Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known by the stage name Portable Zazu, as he started the new year with the acquisition of a new car.

The Zazu crooner took to his Instastories to share pictures of the new car, a 2021 Lexus, which is the latest addition to his garage.

Congratulation messages pour in for Portable over new car. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

According to the reports, Portable gifted himself a 2021 Lexus RX350 premium edition, reportedly worth over N30 million (Thirty Million Naira).

In a caption of the post, the Zeh Nation label owner wrote:

“IFA Olumope one door closed, three more will open. Aje Olokun.”

See screenshots of Portable Zazu's new acquisition here.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Portable plans to start a fashion wear business.

Fans congratulate Portable

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

alpha_ola4123:

"IFA? Why not called God instead."

espada_d_diors:

"Money dae Entertainment, be like i go dae support upcoming artiste now o."

casper_heyday:

"Omo!! This car clean!!"

iamstepee:

"Akoi grace ika of Africa plus another wife loading new wife Big congratulations to him."

samueljames831:

"Where you for Dey see money."

neyoforeign:

"This kind car for iyana ilogbo roa okay oo."

_bigg_succexxful__:

"Na now u purchased the real 1st key… others once na joke anyways congrats."

manlikecashpay:

"In conclusion…..this Guy get money sehhh."

Why Portable removed manager's name from his bio

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portable accused his manager, Babyluv, of disrespecting him.

The singer, in an outburst, noted that she wasn't loyal to him and saw him as a cash cow.

Reacting, someone said:

"Obviously, the lady has had enough of Portable's constant outbursts towards people and issues - you shouldn't want to be part of that."

In another report, the singer called out NURTW boss Koko Zaria, accusing him of sleeping with one of his baby mamas.

Source: Legit.ng