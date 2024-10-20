Burna Boy's father has shown support to his son's music career with what he did publicly at an event in a viral video

In the clip, he was in the company of a friend as they both took over the dance floor to show some dance moves

The recording generated reactions from fans of the music star, who complimented the old man in the comment section

Burna Boy's dad, Samuel Ogulu, has shown his proud moment as a father while at a party.

The old man was seen dancing happily with his friend at an event to his son's song when it started playing.

In the clip, Ogulu lifted his leg, not minding his age as he vibed and danced to the song sang by the Grammy Award winner.

Burna Boy's father, friend wear matching cloth

In the recording, the self acclaimed giant of Africa's father and his friend were wearing matching clothes.

He wore a top and shirt with matching hat, while his friend wore agbada and sokoto of the same colour.

Recall that Ogulu has always supported his children's career. He used to drive him to shows when he was still a budding artist.

What fans said about Burna Boy's father

Reactions have trailed the video of Burna Boy dancing to his song. Here are some of the comments below:

@thekingshubart:

"May our parents live to enjoy their hard labour over us... Amen."

@eko_boy0:

"Having your parents alive till today is one of the greatest blessings from God. And May God put a smile on us who lost them young."

@adedeji_sav:

"A proud father moment."

@yeso231:

"Nothing beats this joy from d papa."

@filsland_realtors:

"Proud dad."

@kelvin.classic12:

"Make Wizkid come talk say burna father dey dance naa."

@agboolacashy:

"Na now I see why Wizzy dey vex say people papa dey happy."

@ositapromise_gram:

"Happy man."

@mr__vick_25:

"Lion nor dey born goat."

Burna Boy's dad slaps him at mother's birthday

Legit.ng had reported that the singer and his family were at a club to celebrate his mum, Bose Ogulu's birthday in Lagos.

In a video seen online, the singer had a moment with his parents that ended with his dad slapping him on the head.

Netizens shared different opinions about the video, as most people noted that African parents did not care about one's status.

